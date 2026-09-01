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Oh Surfer… Why?

by Alan van Gysen

Oh Surfer…

Why do you behave the way you do?

Why do you catch every wave that comes to you?

Why do you catch so many waves?

How many waves is enough anyway?

Oh Surfer…

Why run back up the point instead of just paddle?

Why jump off the rocks and immediately get back in the saddle?

Do you not know that others are waiting?

Do you not know that others are grating?

Oh Surfer…

Why do you so often think of only you?

Why is it so often the best makes me blue?

What once was a pleasure to watch and learn,

Now leaves a memory I’d rather return.

Oh Surfer…

Why don’t you give instead of receive?

It would change the world – that, you can believe.

Why don’t you stop and look around?

There is the ballie, the newbie, the gentle child.

Oh Surfer…

Why don’t you slow down and soak it all in?

You just had a bomb… give it a moment… process it within.

Just because you can, does it mean you should?

This isn’t an island, it’s a neighbourhood.

Oh Surfer…

Why don’t you greet instead of compete?

Surfing isn’t about how many others you can beat.

It’s about the Aloha Spirit, and not being so hard,

It’s about a life defined by love, kindness and mutual regard.

Oh Surfer…

Let’s change the culture that now rules every session

It should be about gratitude, and not about possession.

Oh surfer… when next you paddle out leave the obsession,

And let’s change the lineup, and it’s bad impression.