No J-Bay Return as WSL Adds Cloud 9 to the CT

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When the World Surf League teased a mystery addition to the 2026 Championship Tour, plenty of South African surf fans dared to dream. Could it be J-Bay making its return to the CT calendar?

Not this time.

Instead, the WSL has handed the wildcard to Cloud 9, Siargao, with the Philippines officially joining the Championship Tour for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

And, to be fair, it’s hard to argue with the wave.

Cloud 9 has been on every travelling surfer’s hit list for decades. It’s one of those rare reefs that ticks every box – long, hollow, mechanical, photogenic and just unpredictable enough to keep even the world’s best honest. Throw in bathwater temperatures, swaying coconut palms and a buzzing local surf scene, and you’ve got a venue that’s always felt worthy of the big stage.

The Philippines Pro Presented by the Philippine Sports Commission will run from 31 October to 10 November 2026, replacing what was previously a QS 6000 event and becoming a full Championship Tour stop.

Officially, the WSL says the extra event gives the Tour breathing room should the Surf Abu Dhabi Pro be unable to run, ensuring the revamped CT format still delivers a minimum of 12 events. Unofficially? The Tour has added another genuinely world-class wave, and nobody’s complaining.

“We’re excited to welcome the Philippines to the Tour,” said WSL CEO Ryan Crosby. “Elevating Cloud 9 to CT status reflects both the quality of the wave and the strength of our partnership.”

Anyone who’s watched footage from Siargao knows exactly what he means.

Cloud 9 is famous for its ruler-edged right-hand barrels, but it’s more than just a tube. There’s room for big rail surfing, technical progression and, when the sections line up, some serious above-the-lip antics. It feels like the sort of wave where heats can swing in an instant, and where world title campaigns could either come alive or come unstuck.

Current World No. 1 Leonardo Fioravanti is already frothing.

“I’ve seen some footage of Cloud 9, and it looks like a really fun slab barrel into a big air,” he said. “Being a regular footer and getting barreled on my forehand… I think it’s going to be super, super exciting.”

The event will also give Filipino surfers their biggest opportunity yet, with local CT Trials deciding the men’s and women’s wildcard entries into the main event.

For the Philippines, it’s the culmination of years of building an international surfing reputation. The Siargao International Surfing Cup has been running since 1996 and has featured on the WSL Qualifying Series since 2014. The WSL also confirmed a World Longboard Tour event at La Union in January 2027, further cementing the country’s place on the world surfing map.

As for South Africa? The wait goes on.

Ever since the Championship Tour left Jeffreys Bay’s traditional winter slot, local fans have held out hope for another CT event on home soil. This latest announcement wasn’t it. Whether J-Bay eventually finds its way back onto an expanded calendar remains anyone’s guess.

For now, though, it’s hard to begrudge Siargao its moment.

If the Championship Tour is meant to showcase the world’s best surfers on the world’s best waves, Cloud 9 belongs in the conversation. And come November, expect perfect tropical barrels, high-performance surfing and, quite possibly, a few title dreams disappearing down the reef.