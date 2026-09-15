N8 – A Surf Edit

N8 follows 16-year-old South African surfer Nate Tayler through a year of surfing the waves he grew up on in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal.
Put together by filmmaker and cinematographer Jackson Wolter, the project proves you don’t always need exotic locations or a big travel budget to create something worth watching. Instead, it’s about staying home, putting in the hours, chasing the changing seasons and making the most of what’s on your doorstep.
Filmed almost entirely in and around Ballito, N8 is a celebration of friendship, patience, progression and the everyday grind that goes into both surfing and filmmaking.
Just a bunch of good mates doing what they love — and making films along the way.
Cinematography/Water Cinematography: Jackson Wolter
Editor/Colourist: Jackson Wolter
Graphics: Jonty Somerville
Videographers:
Janek Ferrandi
Mark Uys
Quinton Jones
Karl Liebenberg
Caleb Rodgers
Sisonke Ndumndum
Mia Aszalos
Featured Image: Karl Liebenberg