N8 – A Surf Edit

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N8 follows 16-year-old South African surfer Nate Tayler through a year of surfing the waves he grew up on in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal.

Put together by filmmaker and cinematographer Jackson Wolter, the project proves you don’t always need exotic locations or a big travel budget to create something worth watching. Instead, it’s about staying home, putting in the hours, chasing the changing seasons and making the most of what’s on your doorstep.

Filmed almost entirely in and around Ballito, N8 is a celebration of friendship, patience, progression and the everyday grind that goes into both surfing and filmmaking.

Just a bunch of good mates doing what they love — and making films along the way.

Cinematography/Water Cinematography: Jackson Wolter

Editor/Colourist: Jackson Wolter

Graphics: Jonty Somerville

Videographers:

Janek Ferrandi

Mark Uys

Quinton Jones

Karl Liebenberg

Caleb Rodgers

Sisonke Ndumndum

Mia Aszalos

Featured Image: Karl Liebenberg