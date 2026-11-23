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When you’re preparing to take on some of the biggest waves on the planet, every detail matters.

In Part 2 of Matt Bromley’s Road to Jaws, we get into the equipment and paddle power needed to take on a monster at Jaws. Working alongside shaper Dave van Ginkel, Matt develops a purpose-built 10’1 board, fine-tuning the rocker, volume and fin setup to maximise paddle power, speed and control when it matters most.

Because getting into a wave of this size is one thing. Having the right board, the power to paddle into it and the confidence to commit is everything.

With a potentially historic El Niño winter on the horizon, the preparation continues as Matt gets ready for the biggest waves of his life.