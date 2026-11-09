Matt Bromley: Road to Jaws – Part 1 | El Niño

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The road to Jaws starts here. With a potentially massive Super El Niño developing in the Pacific, the coming Hawaiian winter could deliver some of the biggest surf ever seen at Peʻahi. And for South African big-wave surfer Matt Bromley, the preparation for a paddle into waves of that size starts now.

In Part 1, Matt breaks down what El Niño means for Hawaii and big-wave surfing, looks back at the previous Super El Niño winter at Jaws, and explores the conditions that could set up another historic season.

This is the first chapter of the journey. The stakes are high, the waves could be bigger than ever, and the preparation is underway.

ROAD TO JAWS: Part 1. Watch Matt Bromley’s new edit now.

Featured Image: Marco Arellano