MARTIN POTTER: From Surfing Rebel to ASP/WSL World Champion

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Before Kelly. Before the aerial revolution. Before progressive surfing became the benchmark, there was Pottz.

Raised on the beaches of Durban, Martin “Pottz” Potter was a South African surfing prodigy who seemed to arrive from somewhere in the future. At an age when most kids were still figuring out their cutbacks, Pottz was throwing caution, and himself at the lip.

He had the talent, the style and the raw aggression. What he didn’t always have was consistency. Until 1989.

That year, the wild child from Durban put it all together, winning six events and claiming the ASP World Title, proving that the kind of surfing he’d been pioneering could not only win heats, but change the game.

This is the story of Pottz, the South African who surfed ahead of his time and helped reshape professional surfing forever.