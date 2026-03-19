Luke Thompson: South Africa’s Newest CT Contender

At just 21 years old, Luke Thompson has officially qualified for surfing’s Championship Tour, joining fellow South African Jordy Smith on the sport’s biggest stage. It’s a breakthrough moment not just for Luke but for a new generation of South African surfers coming through with belief and intent.

A Late Start, An Early Obsession

Luke’s journey didn’t follow the typical path. He only started surfing at the age of 10 after moving to the beachfront. What began as curiosity quickly turned into obsession.

“I just became obsessed with surfing. Any chance I got to be in the water, I took. My love for it just grew from there, and I started thinking maybe I could actually achieve something from it.”

The Moment Everything Changed

That belief, however, didn’t come easily.

Reflecting on his Challenger Series journey, Luke points to a defining moment that came during one of his lowest periods. After a tough season where results simply weren’t coming, he made the decision to step away from competition and travel to Germany. It was there, watching the final event of the year from afar, that something shifted.

“I remember sitting there watching everyone qualify, and I just had this clear realisation that I was going to qualify the next season. From that moment, I believed it completely.”

What followed was a change in approach, small and deliberate improvements combined with a commitment to doing the right things consistently.

“I went home, started making better decisions, focusing on the one percent gains, and just never stopped believing.”

Influences: From Creativity to Precision

Like many surfers of his generation, Luke drew early inspiration from Dane Reynolds, immersing himself in surf films and creative expression. Closer to home, Jordy showed what was possible for a South African on the world stage. More recently, he has looked to Ethan Ewing for technical inspiration, while fellow competitor Liam O’Brien has influenced him through his attitude and approach.

“Seeing how much he loves surfing and how invested he is in improving, it’s inspiring. He’s also one of the most humble guys you’ll meet.”

Rethinking Sacrifice

When it comes to sacrifice, Luke sees things a little differently.

“I feel pretty privileged to do what I do. I love competing and the whole process of improving. The hardest part is missing out on normal life with friends, but if you want something not everyone has, you have to be willing to do what not everyone does.”

Built in South Africa

Growing up in South Africa has also played a major role in shaping his surfing.

“We’re really fortunate here. There’s such a variety of world class waves, and they’re not too crowded. That allows you to build repetition and improve.”

Eyes on the Dream Tour

Now, as he prepares for his rookie season on tour, Luke is embracing both the challenge and the opportunity. Events like Bells Beach and Snapper Rocks are high on his list, while the heavy barrels of Tahiti represent a different kind of test.

“Chopes is intimidating, but I love pushing myself out of my comfort zone. I’m excited to see how far I can go.”

Goals: Beyond the Jersey

His goals are clear. On paper, he is aiming to requalify and contend for Rookie of the Year. Beyond results, there is a deeper focus.

“I want to enjoy the experience, push myself, and learn as much as I can. I’ve thought about this moment for 10 years, and I really want to embrace it.”

Giving Back and Building Belief

Thompson is also thinking beyond his own career. He hopes his journey can inspire younger surfers back home, particularly in building belief within the next generation.

“South Africa has so much talent, but sometimes the belief isn’t always there. I would love to see a strong system that helps young surfers become the best versions of themselves.”

He credits role models like Davey van Zyl for shaping his mindset, not just as a surfer but as a person.

“He’s an incredible surfer, but more importantly, a great human. The way he carries himself and treats people, that left a big impression on me.”

The Beginning of Something Bigger

With his place now secured on the Championship Tour, Luke Thompson’s story is only just beginning. It is one built on resilience, belief, and a clear sense of purpose, qualities that suggest this rookie season could be the start of something much bigger. We’re frothing to see what he can do and the impact he will have on South African surfing.