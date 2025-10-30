Looking Back on Luke Thompson’s Historic Ballito Pro Win

When the final horn sounded on the sands of Ballito, Luke Thompson had done what no South African surfer had managed in nearly a decade at a CS level, he’d claimed the Ballito Pro title on home soil.

At just 21 years old, the Durban local delivered a gritty, composed performance that turned heartbreak into triumph. Last year, Thompson suffered a devastating priority-interference call that cost him dearly. This year, he came back stronger, surfing with poise and purpose in tricky beach-break conditions.

In the final against Australia’s George Pittar, Thompson kept his nerve in slow, shifting waves. With minutes remaining, he found a left-hander and strung together two powerful turns, enough to edge ahead by the narrowest of margins. It wasn’t a flashy finish, but it was one built on strategy, heart, and precision.

The crowd erupted as the final scores dropped. The beach turned into a sea of South African flags and celebration, marking the country’s first Ballito Pro champion since Jordy Smith in 2017.

Thompson’s victory not only boosted his standing on the Challenger Series, but also earned him a coveted wildcard into the Corona Open J-Bay, where he faces the world’s best at one of the sport’s most iconic breaks.

For Thompson, it’s more than just a trophy, it’s redemption, national pride, and a glimpse of surfing’s future.