Like a Rising Sun – by Phil Nel

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Surfboards carry a kind of soul. Not mystical, just the weight of a shaper’s hands, waves ridden, and wax pressed into the deck. If you surf, you know.

I found her in the back of the Billabong store at Somerset Mall. Not displayed, dumped in a changing room. A cable drilled through the nose. Andy Irons’ autograph fading across the deck.

I picked up the 6’2″ JS. Too narrow for me, but alive with history. The wax under my thumb was his wax. Andy’s. The shop staff didn’t even know who he was.

Later, I popped in to see local shaper Mat Marais.

“We should copy it, bro.”

Mat nodded. “Ja, I remember. Arno Lane, ex-Billabong bigwig, had us bring it back after the contest for the shop. Let’s call him.”

The next day, Eli and I were walking through the mall carrying Andy Irons’ board. People stared. Surfboards don’t belong in malls; they belong to the sea.

In the bay, we traced every curve. Built an exact 6’2″, and a shorter 6’0″ tuned to me. I returned the original, still dusted in foam dust, like leaving flowers at a grave.

Indonesia came next. Randy Rarick was on the trip to a remote location in the archipelago. He studied the boards.

“Surfing doesn’t move in circles – it moves in loops. An old truth links with the new, and suddenly we’re further along.”

Andy had ridden this board in Mexico and Supertubes in 2006. My mate Andrew Shields, who was shooting film in Mexico back then, promised to dig out some shots. Another loop in the chain as we sipped on a Bintang.

When the swell hit, Randy leaned over.

“With speed, aim for the steep face just under the lip. Don’t hit it, but set your outside rail and hold it down the line. One of Andy’s signature turns.”

The next set lined up. The lip feathered ahead of me as I bottom-turned up. I set the rail, buried it deep, and the board went light – weightless – before locking in again. It accelerated down the face, spray fanning high, the tail humming like it wanted more. For a heartbeat, everything slowed: the line, the speed, the sound of water shearing off the rail. Then it let go, and I was flying into the next bottom turn.

That’s a feeling I’ve been chasing ever since. A moment that pulls you back, wave after wave, a reminder that surfing is infinite, unmasterable and forever alive.

Now the original rests in the J-Bay Surf Museum. Preserved, but not dead.

Like Randy said, sometimes an old truth loops back around.

Images: ©Andrew Shield