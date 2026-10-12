Lessons with Ichabod by Bernie Shelly – 22. Ichabod goes Retro

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In this weekly column series, Bernie Shelly explores the strange, funny rituals of everyday surf life — from awkward line-up conversations and endless paddle-outs to bruised egos and near-collisions in the surf. At the centre is Ichabod: intense, stubborn and fiercely focused, the perfect foil for Bernie’s dry humour and sharp observations about friendship, etiquette and the absurd beauty of sharing waves with other people.

22. Ichabod goes Retro

The surfer chick has dumped my friend. Something to do with a restraining order. Neither of us realised she was married. Neither, it seems, did she.

Also, getting shacked remained, for him, a surf term. Which was a disappointment.

There is a brief period of deep grief. But he is resilient and is recalibrating his persona.

Besides, her taste in culinary adventures exceeded his budget.

He has dropped the cool image and is going for retro. To perfect the nostalgic effect he has been consulting with his elder brother. Either that or he has been dipping into very old surf magazines.

Whichever, he is going for authentic. Here are some of the words he slips into his conversation:

Anorak.

Skitools.

Skeg.

Hot dogging.

Ichabod translates the clobber: anorak was a primitive version of a puffer jacket. Skitools were boardies or baggies, take your pick.

I mention brookies for his list. He considers the word but declines when I add details. I try changing it to bloomers. Same response.

What Algernon calls a skeg was a fin, originally fixed, no screws. Ichabod is conflicted about having no screws.

Hot dogging was sort of like carving — what happened when longboards became short.

Besides spouting anachronisms, my friend is wearing flowers in his hair. Which isn’t long or thick enough so the blossoms slip out. I accidentally tramp on them.

Which is okay because now he’ll stop sneezing.

Nope, he’s not ingesting surf magazines. Definitely speaking to Algernon. Why else would he be decked out in a pair of paisley bell bottoms?

To indicate my deference to his new fad I ask him about his hybrid-something car, calling it his 1960s f## truck.

“It’s a woody,” he splutters.

“Right on.”

The brothers exchange peace signs and Algernon says: “Nothing like the good old days.”

“Never disrespect modern cool and progression. Only those who can’t get onto shortboards do that, Algernon.”

It was insensitive of me to point that out, I realise, given the size of his tummy.

I try to explain that it’s a misquote from Oscar Wilde, but neither is speaking to me.

“Groovy,” I say as they split and I scrape the crushed flowers off the pavement.

Check in next week for more lessons with Ichabod.