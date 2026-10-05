Lessons with Ichabod by Bernie Shelly – 21. How to be Cool.

- Advertisement -

In this weekly column series, Bernie Shelly explores the strange, funny rituals of everyday surf life — from awkward line-up conversations and endless paddle-outs to bruised egos and near-collisions in the surf. At the centre is Ichabod: intense, stubborn and fiercely focused, the perfect foil for Bernie’s dry humour and sharp observations about friendship, etiquette and the absurd beauty of sharing waves with other people.

21. How to be Cool.

Many are the shades and shapes of cool. The shape my friend has chosen is the eclectic one. The one favoured when it was cool to be outlandish.

Or so it would seem.

He is into diversity. He is a keen supporter of ecological principles, after all.

Right off I notice he is wearing his peak cap looking backwards, shading his neck. And wearing a leather string tie atop a checked cowboy type shirt. And braces holding up baggy pants. And Birkenstocks.

So I’m not entirely sure what look he’s going for.

Rummage sale, most likely.

He , however, believes it’s the cool, unconventional surfer look. He wants to be attractive for his new love object, she of the near-nude surf last week. She who is a dedicated surf junky. She who knows all about stylin’.

She who is meeting him for coffee.

And what’s more he is spouting terms of which he has very little comprehension. A kook got caught inside; something something pocket something gnarly, something bomb, dinged. Hey dude, Shaka, green room, groms frothing, stoked — and so on.

Then there is the board and how it gets carried — fin first —- and how it fits on the hybrid-something car. Again, fin first. Nose towards the rear end of the car. No board bag.

Some misunderstanding gets his fin facing back to front, the sharp end curved towards the front. Like radical, dude. Ripping.

He roots around for his new sweater with a logo plastered all over the chest. The one he thought I didn’t know he had.

“I thought you would rather die than advertise corporate brands,” I say in disbelief.

“Change is inevitable.”

I narrow my eyes at him.

“Take traffic lights,” he says. “They change.”

I grant him that.

The errant sweater is nowhere to be found. So I bring out his belated birthday present.

A hand-knitted jersey. Previously white but now a varied shade of brownish greyish khaki. It took a long time and much effort to produce and my house is full of dogs, so . . .

The colour matches the Birkenstocks.

He is touched and puts it on. I’m sure his surfer chick will find it endearing. Sick, Bru. Firing. Etcetera.

I pull down the left sleeve cuff as close to his wrist as possible but it slithers back up to his elbow. “Tailored for checking surf activity,” I explain, tapping his Garmin watch. I don’t say I ran out of wool.

I roll up the right sleeve which covers his hand. I explain the symbolism of the design. I emphasise his hand getting shacked. This causes him to grin. I’m not sure if he understood the term correctly.

The neck gapes ever so slightly.

And most of the holes are at the back. Except for one or two. And the one on the shoulder.

He’ll only notice when he gets home and checks himself in a mirror. Maybe by then he’ll be having the time of his life, with the surfer chick, getting shacked.

Check in next week for more lessons with Ichabod.