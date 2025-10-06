Kai Stubbs and Emily Jenkinson Win the Rip Curl GromSearch Series 2025

Cape Town duo to represent South Africa at the Rip Curl GromSearch International Final in Hossegor, France
Seal Point, Cape St Francis — Sunday, 5 October 2025:
After a weekend of shifting winds, changing tides, and testing conditions, Cape Town surfers Kai Stubbs and Emily Jenkinson emerged victorious at the Rip Curl GromSearch Series 2025, claiming the U16 Boys and Girls series titles respectively. Both will now represent South Africa at the Rip Curl GromSearch International Final in Hossegor, France, this November.
U16 Girls: Jenkinson Takes the Series
The surf had mellowed after Saturday’s solid afternoon pulse, leaving the U16 Girls finalists searching for two strong scoring waves. Emily Jenkinson found hers, linking solid turns with flow and control. Leah Lepront stayed close behind, reading the smaller corners and throwing her trademark backhand hooks to try to take the lead.
At the final buzzer, it was Lepront who won the heat, but Jenkinson who topped the series rankings, securing the overall Rip Curl GromSearch Series title and the coveted ticket to Hossegor.
U16 Boys: Stubbs’ Smart Strategy Pays Off
The U16 Boys Final turned into a tactical showdown. Natural-footers Kai Stubbs and Carl Wiersma positioned themselves further down the Point, while goofy-footers Ben Esterhuyse and Loghann Tilsley chose to sit higher up the Point.
The strategy paid off for the natural-footed duo. Kai Stubbs capitalized on a clean set that swung wide and lined up perfectly down the Point, scoring the numbers he needed to take both the event win and the series crown. Carl Wiersma finished in second place in the final.
“I started up at the top, and after my first wave, I moved down to the bottom. Luckily, a good one came my way and I got a decent score,” said Kai. “Then I got one or two more down the point.”
Challenging but Fun Conditions at the Point
The rest of the event saw highly competitive surfing across all divisions in small, inconsistent, but fun and rippable waves. Over three days, Seal Point delivered four seasons in one contest — from strong easterlies to westerly winds, shifting swell directions, and finally a clean southwesterly breeze to wrap up the weekend.
Saturday’s solid swell had faded by finals day, leaving surfers to rely on timing, patience, and local knowledge.
Division Highlights
- U12 Girls: Ella van der Made claimed victory ahead of local favorite Summer Harding, with Skyla Nadauld, Adriana Canning, and Kayla Bone completing the final.
- U12 Boys: Ethan Schermbrucker outpointed Leo Macleod in a tight battle, with Tom Pearson and Lazaro de Bruyn in the mix.
- U14 Girls: Charlotte Copson took the win over good friend Emma Schermbrucker, followed by Brin Jarvis and Maya Malherbe.
- U14 Boys: Seb Copson dominated, with Luc Jackson second, Ethan Schermbrucker third, and Lazaro de Bruyn fourth.
- U16 Girls: Leah Lepront won the final heat, followed by Emily Jenkinson, Max Kauffman, and Camilla Heuer.
- U16 Boys: Kai Stubbs took the victory, followed by Carl Wiersma, Ben Esterhuysen, and Loghann Tilsley.
- U18 Girls: Anastasia Venter claimed top honors ahead of Taylor Emslie, Jasmine Venter, and Emily Jenkinson.
- U18 Boys: Rory Dace dominated the final with a 9.33 bomb down the Point, comboing his opponents. Matt Canning finished second, Clayton Turrell third, and Joshua Jefferis fourth.