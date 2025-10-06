Kai Stubbs and Emily Jenkinson Win the Rip Curl GromSearch Series 2025

Cape Town duo to represent South Africa at the Rip Curl GromSearch International Final in Hossegor, France

Seal Point, Cape St Francis — Sunday, 5 October 2025:

After a weekend of shifting winds, changing tides, and testing conditions, Cape Town surfers Kai Stubbs and Emily Jenkinson emerged victorious at the Rip Curl GromSearch Series 2025, claiming the U16 Boys and Girls series titles respectively. Both will now represent South Africa at the Rip Curl GromSearch International Final in Hossegor, France, this November.

U16 Girls: Jenkinson Takes the Series

The surf had mellowed after Saturday’s solid afternoon pulse, leaving the U16 Girls finalists searching for two strong scoring waves. Emily Jenkinson found hers, linking solid turns with flow and control. Leah Lepront stayed close behind, reading the smaller corners and throwing her trademark backhand hooks to try to take the lead.

At the final buzzer, it was Lepront who won the heat, but Jenkinson who topped the series rankings, securing the overall Rip Curl GromSearch Series title and the coveted ticket to Hossegor.

U16 Boys: Stubbs’ Smart Strategy Pays Off

The U16 Boys Final turned into a tactical showdown. Natural-footers Kai Stubbs and Carl Wiersma positioned themselves further down the Point, while goofy-footers Ben Esterhuyse and Loghann Tilsley chose to sit higher up the Point.

The strategy paid off for the natural-footed duo. Kai Stubbs capitalized on a clean set that swung wide and lined up perfectly down the Point, scoring the numbers he needed to take both the event win and the series crown. Carl Wiersma finished in second place in the final.

“I started up at the top, and after my first wave, I moved down to the bottom. Luckily, a good one came my way and I got a decent score,” said Kai. “Then I got one or two more down the point.”

Challenging but Fun Conditions at the Point

The rest of the event saw highly competitive surfing across all divisions in small, inconsistent, but fun and rippable waves. Over three days, Seal Point delivered four seasons in one contest — from strong easterlies to westerly winds, shifting swell directions, and finally a clean southwesterly breeze to wrap up the weekend.

Saturday’s solid swell had faded by finals day, leaving surfers to rely on timing, patience, and local knowledge.

Division Highlights