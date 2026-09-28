Junior Surfing Shines at the Billabong Junior SAST in Victoria Bay

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VICTORIA BAY, GARDEN ROUTE – 27 September 2026: South Africa’s leading junior surfers delivered three days of outstanding performances at the 2026 Billabong Junior SAST presented by Island Tribe, held in fun and highly contestable conditions at Victoria Bay from 25 to 27 September.

The weekend began with a memorable opening function on the Victoria Bay beachfront. Surfers, families, officials and members of the local community gathered beneath a large marquee to enjoy screenings of the surf films N8 and Young Gunz on a giant inflatable outdoor screen.

Solid Surf Sets the Pace on Day One

Day One opened with solid four-foot conditions, providing an exciting platform for the country’s top junior surfers to showcase their talent.

Rounds One and Two of the Under-18, Under-16, Under-14 and Under-12 Boys divisions were completed, with several exceptional performances setting the standard for the weekend.

Slayde Shooter posted an excellent 9.00-point ride, while Cody Painter produced one of the highest-scoring waves of the day with a 9.50. Ben Esterhuyse was another standout, earning an excellent 8.00-point ride.

Rain, Mist and Excellent Scores on Day Two

Day Two welcomed competitors with pristine two-to-three-foot surf, accompanied by periods of rain throughout the day. Mist drifted in and out of the bay, adding to Victoria Bay’s dramatic atmosphere.

The Girls’ opening rounds, remaining second rounds and all quarterfinals were completed. A particularly thick spell of mist arrived around midday, reducing visibility and forcing the competition to be placed on hold for approximately an hour until conditions cleared.

Despite the rain and interruption, the surfers produced outstanding performances. Camilla Heuer recorded an 8.67-point ride, Emily Jenkinson earned a 9.00, Owen Heny scored an 8.33 and Lila Aszalos posted an exceptional 9.67—the highest single-wave score of the day.

The day concluded with another special beachfront movie night featuring Chasing Mavericks. Surfers, families and local spectators gathered beneath the marquee to enjoy the film on the big screen, accompanied by free popcorn.

Champions Crowned on Finals Day

Light onshore winds greeted competitors on the final day, but the fun two-foot conditions offered plenty of waves and opportunities for high-performance surfing.

Standout rides included an 8.50 from Lazaro De Bruyn, while Ben Esterhuyse demonstrated his versatility across two divisions with an 8.50 in the Under-16 Boys and an 8.83 in the Under-18 Boys. Emily Jenkinson continued her strong run with an excellent 8.83-point ride.

Finals Day began with one of the most heartwarming heats of the weekend as Koa King and Ziggy Smith met in the Super Groms final. Competing man-on-man with their fathers, Thomas King and Jordy Smith, caddying for them in the water, the two young surfers showed incredible enthusiasm and commitment.

Both surfers absolutely sent it, providing a thrilling glimpse into the future of South African surfing. Koa King ultimately took the win over Ziggy Smith in a memorable final enjoyed by everyone on the beachfront.

Final Results

Super Groms

Koa King Ziggy Smith

Under-12 Boys

Cody Painter Roadie Boddy Jonathan Pearson Troy Meyer

Under-14 Girls

Maya Malherbe Brin Jarvis Summer Harding Lily Jameson

Under-14 Boys

Lazaro De Bruyn Slayde Shooter Ethan Schermbrucker Cody Painter

Under-16 Girls

Leah Lepront Lila Aszalos Jasmine Venter Maya Malherbe

Under-16 Boys

Ben Esterhuyse Carl Wiersma Owen Heny Slayde Shooter

Under-18 Girls

Emily Jenkinson Camilla Heuer Lila Aszalos Emma Schermbrucker

Under-18 Boys

Kia Stubbs Kieran Murphy Ben Esterhuyse Carl Wiersma

The event showcased the depth of junior surfing talent in South Africa and created a memorable experience both in and out of the water.

Surfing South Africa extends a massive thank you to Boardriders – The Home of Billabong for its continued investment in junior surfing and the development of South Africa’s next generation of surfers.

Special thanks also go to Open Plan Pictures for broadcasting the event and showcasing the action to audiences beyond Victoria Bay, and to Wilderness Beach House for generously accommodating the event officials throughout the weekend.

A further thank you goes to George Tourism and the George Fire Department for their warm hospitality, valued support and assistance in making the event a success.

The Billabong Junior SAST once again demonstrated the value of combining high-quality junior competition with an inclusive beachfront experience that brings surfers, families and the local community together.