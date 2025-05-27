Jordy’s been our contest spearhead for nearly two decades. And Tuesday 27 May, at the rugged, wind-battered cliffs of Margaret River, the 37-year-old stalwart wrote another glorious chapter in his storied career, winning his second event of the season and reclaiming the yellow jersey as World No. 1.

It wasn’t a high-octane finale in the traditional sense. Finals Day served up slow conditions and long lulls. But true champions create their moments and Smith did just that. In a Final marked by patience and poise, Jordy struck first with a commanding 8.50, the only wave of real consequence in a sleepy showdown against Griffin Colapinto (USA). That single ride, stitched together with power turns and effortless flow, was vintage Jordy—a reminder to the surf world that style, precision, and experience are timeless weapons.

“I’m so stoked bru,” Smith said afterward. “It’s been a lot this week, a lot this last two or three months. Two people I want to dedicate it to, obviously my family first and foremost: my wife, my mother, my father, my sister, and my two sons. And then, this is for Jack McCoy. He passed away just recently. It’s someone that’s inspired me throughout my whole life. All his movies, his videos, his family. This is for you guys. I’m sending all my love and prayers are with you guys.”

Back on Top, Where He Belongs

Jordy’s win at Margaret River is his second this year, following an emotional victory in El Salvador that snapped an eight-year CT title drought. But this Margaret moment hits differently. It’s not just about lifting a trophy—it’s about leading the rankings for the first time since 2017. It’s about grit and resilience and staying in the game long after others have faded.

And now, with the CT heading to Lower Trestles—a break Jordy’s dominated before—the whispers of a World Title aren’t just background noise. They’re getting louder.

“He’s always been one of my favourite surfers,” said Colapinto, visibly moved after the final. “I remember being a grom, watching Jordy win J-Bay at 1am. To be in a Final with him? That’s full circle.”

The Long Game

This victory wasn’t built on Finals Day alone. Smith’s campaign in Margaret River was a masterclass in adaptability—thriving in everything from monster slabs at The Box to the finicky faces of Main Break. His rail work remains unmatched, his composure under pressure enviable. There’s a reason he’s now the only male surfer with two wins this season.

And then there’s the added cherry: Jordy also bagged the inaugural GWM Aussie Treble, an honour awarded for the best performance across Bells Beach, the Gold Coast, and Margaret River. He now drives away with more than momentum—a new trophy, a new title, and a brand-new GWM Tank 300.

At 37, it’s clear the big man has no intention of slowing down. If anything, he’s just now finding his perfect rhythm. With J-Bay and Trestles—two Jordy strongholds—still on the horizon, a World Title dream once deferred now feels firmly within reach.