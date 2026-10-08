Jordy Smith Takes a Chance on J-Bay

Some swells announce themselves. Others sneak in under the radar.
This one had plenty of people calling it too west, but Jordy Smith took a chance anyway and scored. An early-morning J-Bay session with the anticipation high, the conditions tricky and the occasional wave lining up just right.
As Jordy puts it: “If you don’t swing, you don’t hit.”
Hit play and watch Jordy navigate the morning glass and carve his way through one of Jeffreys Bay’s more understated swells.
Edit:
Zac Clarke
Filmers:
Nick Christy
Zac Clarke
Ian Thurtell
Song:
New Tide (OurVinyl Sessions) – Mo Lowda & the Humble