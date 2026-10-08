Jordy Smith Takes a Chance on J-Bay

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Some swells announce themselves. Others sneak in under the radar.

This one had plenty of people calling it too west, but Jordy Smith took a chance anyway and scored. An early-morning J-Bay session with the anticipation high, the conditions tricky and the occasional wave lining up just right.

As Jordy puts it: “If you don’t swing, you don’t hit.”

Hit play and watch Jordy navigate the morning glass and carve his way through one of Jeffreys Bay’s more understated swells.

Edit:

Zac Clarke

Filmers:

Nick Christy

Zac Clarke

Ian Thurtell

Song:

New Tide (OurVinyl Sessions) – Mo Lowda & the Humble