Jordy Smith Surfing at Home

Jordy Smith was back home, and it showed. The rhythm, the timing, the effortless flow — it was like he had never left. After months on the road chasing clean reef lines and faraway setups, there was something about returning to that familiar stretch of sand and those thick, unpredictable sand-bottom tubes that brought out the best in him. It was raw, it was wonky, it was real — and somehow, he still made it all look easy.

The local bank had been doing its thing, throwing up warped peaks that bent and collapsed with no mercy for the unprepared. But for Jordy, that chaos was comfort. He read the lumps and boils like a language he had spoken since childhood.