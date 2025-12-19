Jordy Smith on Vision, Heritage, and Why M-Experiment Sunglasses Are Essential

For world-class surfer Jordy Smith, sunglasses aren’t an accessory, they’re a daily essential. From long hours staring at the ocean to early morning drives and late afternoon glare, protecting his vision is non-negotiable. In this interview, Jordy shares why M-Experiment stands out, how the brand’s heritage resonates with him, and why quality eyewear matters more than ever.

What is it about M-Experiment sunglasses that stands out to you the most?

Jordy Smith:

The first thing that really grabs me is the technology behind the sunglasses. That’s number one. The second would definitely be the design aspect. The heritage that comes with the design is unmatched, there’s an incredible amount of experience and time that’s gone into each frame. You can feel it when you put them on.

I also feel like the frames really suit the look that I portray and the direction that sunglasses are heading. There’s a timelessness to them, but they still feel progressive.

How important are sunglasses in your everyday life?

Jordy Smith:

They’re absolutely essential. There’s not a day that goes by where I don’t have them on. I’m looking at the ocean pretty much all day, and when I’m not, they’re a form of safety, especially when driving early mornings or late afternoons and dealing with glare and headlights.

Having the best quality sunglasses for vision helps me live a better life, period. Clear vision affects everything.

What do you love most about the M-Experiment brand itself?

Jordy Smith:

What I love most is that it truly feels like a family. The heritage behind the brand with Jim and Jamin is exceptional. They are leaders when it comes to sunglasses and eyewear, there’s nobody who knows more about this space than they do.

It’s a beautiful story to get behind, and you can feel that authenticity in the product.

You were with Oakley for many years. What made you want to join M-Experiment?

Jordy Smith:

I was with Oakley for about 20–25 years, and when that relationship came to an end and Jim and Jamin decided to start a new brand, I was 100% in.

Honestly, even just as a friend of the family, I was going to ride and represent M-Experiment whether I was sponsored or not. That says a lot about the quality of the glasses and the people behind them.

What would you say to surfers and adventurers considering M-Experiment sunglasses?

Jordy Smith:

You’re protecting one of the most valuable assets on your body—your eyes. You only get one set. Getting the best of the best is not optional; it’s necessary.

If you want to view the world in the best way possible, these are the glasses for you. They speak for themselves, and this is just the beginning.

