Jordy Smith Locks Into Final 5 with Impressive Start at Teahupo’o

Jordy Smith has officially punched his ticket to the WSL Final 5, securing his spot among the world’s elite with a solid start at the Tahiti Pro. With all eyes on Teahupo’o as the tour’s final stop before the WSL Finals, Jordy delivered under pressure, posting the highest single-wave score of the event’s opening day. Jordy showed confidence and determination in one of the most intimidating lineups on tour. His ability to read the reef and commit to deep, technical barrels sent a clear message, not only is he still in the game, but he’s surging at the right time.

Now, with momentum on his side, Jordy heads to Fiji and the Final 5 showdown at Tavarua’s iconic Cloudbreak. The question isn’t whether Jordy can hang with the top of the pack, it’s how high can he climb. With years of experience, a healthy body, and a reinvigorated mindset, Jordy looks more than ready to chase a world title that’s long felt within reach. The next chapter is set, and if his season so far is any indication, Jordy’s planning to write it in bold.