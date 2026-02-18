Jordy & Friends Trading Cape Town Tubes

Jordy Smith linked up with Ducky Staples and Mikey February in the Cape, and the result was pure cold-water magic. Battling howling offshore winds and freezing Atlantic temperatures, the trio scored a pumping beach break dishing out flawless, hollow barrels. Wrapped head-to-toe in rubber, they traded deep tubes under heavy skies. Brutal conditions, perfect waves, a must-watch session that captures the raw beauty of Cape Town at its best.