Keeping It Local at Supertubes

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With no World Surf League event on the Jeffreys Bay calendar this year, the local surfing community is creating its own moment in the spotlight.

JBay Boardriders has announced a community-focused surfing contest that will give Jeffreys Bay surfers the rare opportunity to compete at the world-famous Supertubes, one of the most iconic right-hand point breaks on the planet.

The event has been designed exclusively for local surfers, celebrating the people who surf the wave year-round and the community that has made J-Bay one of the world’s premier surf destinations.

A number of respected local surfers have already received invitations in recognition of their long-standing commitment to surfing Supertubes. However, the contest is also open to the wider Jeffreys Bay community.

To be eligible, competitors must be Jeffreys Bay residents with a 6330 postal code. Entrants may be required to provide proof of residence, which can include documentation in the name of a family member.

The online entry link went live this monday, with surfers encouraged to keep an eye on JBay Boardriders’ social media channels for registration details and event updates.

Rather than being locked into a fixed contest date, the event will operate on a waiting period from 18 July to 18 August. Organisers will green-light the competition on the best available day, ensuring Supertubes delivers the quality conditions the wave is famous for.

JBay Boardriders Chairperson Remi Petersen says the contest is about far more than crowning winners.

“This event is about celebrating the incredible Supertubes wave, the local surfers who dedicate countless hours to riding it, and the unique spirit of the Jeffreys Bay community,” Petersen said.

With no Championship Tour stop in town this season, the contest offers local surfers a chance to showcase their talent on home turf while bringing the community together around the wave that has defined generations of South African surfing.

For many J-Bay surfers, this won’t just be another contest—it will be an opportunity to compete at the wave they call home.