It’s Showtime in Fiji: WSL Finals Opening Ceremony

The 2025 Lexus WSL Finals have officially kicked off in Fiji with a traditional opening ceremony that set the tone for a week of high drama. Against the backdrop of island chants and warm cultural welcomes, the world’s best surfers gathered for what is truly a winner-takes-all showdown. It’s showtime, everything is on the line, and every wave could decide who takes home the world title. The big Saffa Jordy Smith is looking dialed in and laser-focused, chasing a Cinderella finish after 18 years on tour. Fresh off his best season yet, with two event wins and the men’s No. 2 seed ranking, Jordy is positioned as a serious contender for the crown, with the entire surfing world watching to see if this could be his career-defining moment.

The Finals are officially slated for Cloudbreak, one of the most revered reef breaks on the planet, raw, powerful, and unforgiving. Yet, whispers around Tavarua have hinted that the contest could shift to Restaurants, a wave known for long, hollow barrels that can produce perfection when the conditions align. Either venue would provide a world-class stage for the five men and five women who have battled all season to reach this point. With a waiting period stretching from August 27 to September 4, the world is watching for when the call comes, because once the horn blows, there’s no more room for error. Let’s go!