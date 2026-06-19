It Takes a Village to Raise a Child — We’ve Built a Community: Tweni2’s 2026

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By Andrew Lange

With a massive turnout of 18 teams fighting it out for 40 grand through five rounds of competition in one day, a special mention needs to be paid to the infamous Umtentweni beach paddle out…

Having had both the fortune and misfortune of growing up on ‘Tweni beach and its almost sadistic paddle out, we all knew with the forecast we had of 2 or so metres at 11 seconds it was going to take both talent and fitness for the best team to win! The format of two pairs of surfers surfing against each other is unique, but throw in a seething ocean and 40 grand on the line and you get some serious entertainment! Floggings and heavy paddles just made the winning teams in each heat even more heroic.

Noteworthy mentions:

⁃ Pete, Lindy, and the Horlock collective efforts every year are monumental — we can’t thank you enough…

⁃ Lord Royden Bryson, Savannah, Wade Botha and all the judges who had a full day to decide a worthy team — the judging was on point!

⁃ The absolutely blistering set played by local band Chewing The Hornet!

⁃ The support for local teams, especially Amakhosi, who gave us heat of the day against The Verulam Vipers…

Heat of the day was no doubt Amakhosi: Avuyile Ndimase and Simo Mkhize, who surfed out of their skins to beat the in-form Beyrick de Vries and James Ribbink of The Verulam Vipers. As always, there were too many tight heats to mention. It almost feels like they go in favour of the visitors every time, with team Shockwave — Gary van Wierengen and Justin Maisch, our most consistently placed local team in 9 years running this event — losing to team The Ring Raiders (?!??!?) Travis Logie and Warwick Wright.

Gary says: “Hey Rooster

Nought, I’m missing out 🙃🫣 too busy 🤣

Travis and Woc this year.

We have consistently been the highest placed local team, but now Gavin and Luc have made the finals and they’re a south coast team who also just got pipped.

Shot Bru 😁👊💥💪”

Semis, finals and prizes:

⁃ Skulls vs Heavy Laaities: the Laaities fought hard with another closely contested encounter — Gavin Roberts and Luc le Pront got the nod.

⁃ Team Surprise Surprise: Chad du Toit and Slade Prestwich out-surf The Ring Raiders (!?!!?!) Travis Logie and Warwick Wright…

⁃ The Sally Can’t Surf outstanding surfer of the day was Slade Prestwich.

⁃ BYD best local surfer was Clay Turrel: “Super stoked to take out the best local surfer award. Can’t wait for next year — the Tweni2’s is not only the biggest event on the south coast, but it is also the most fun event on the whole South African schedule.”

⁃ Wave of the day, sponsored by Orcas Pub and Grill, went to Luc le Pront.

– YETI Cooler highest heat total went to ‘Surprise Surprise’ — Slade and Chad. And Maisch Fins carve of the day went to Matt Canning.

Thanks and praises to our local community, Quiksilver South Africa, YETI, and everyone else who helped make this event happen — it takes a community to raise a child, and we have created a specialty event that continues to grow and evolve. Long live the Tweni2s!