CONTEST NEWS: The Best Moments from Corona Cero Open J-Bay So Far

It’s been nonstop here in Jeffrey’s Bay since the start of the waiting period, a weekend full of action. Big waves, small waves, upsets, triumphs, we’ve seen it all over the three days of competition. As we gear up for finals day (most likely Friday, 18 July), we thought we’d take a look back at some of our favourite moments so far.

Molly Picklum’s 9.33

The competition had only just got underway and the town was buzzing with anticipation for what was to come. Molly, in the second heat of the day, found herself staring down a perfectly groomed J-Bay wall. She took off and unleashed four massive turns, shutting the heat down in style.

Matty McG Madness

Not many people have skydived, and even fewer have surfed a heat at J-Bay. Matt McGillivray did both of those things in the space of 10 minutes. Dropping from the sky in his rashie straight onto the beach, grabbing his board, and paddling out. Not something you see every day.

Jordy vs Luke

Four to six foot walls rolled into Supertubes throughout the day on Saturday, setting the stage for some of the best action of the event. The highly anticipated heat between Jordy Smith and wildcard Luke Thompson was everything fans had hoped for and more. Trading blows in pumping conditions, it was the world number one against the young local standout, and the matchup did not disappoint.

Yago’s Spin to Win

Yago Dora has been on a tear, stomping massive backside full rotations with style and control. He’s looking seriously dangerous this season, now climbing to the number one spot on tour and showing no signs of slowing down.

Some swell on the horizon. Who knows what finals day will bring…