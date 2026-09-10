Global Save the Waves Film Festival comes to Cape Town

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Protect the West Coast (PTWC) and Wavescape are stoked to welcome this Californian-based surf and environmental film fest world tour to the Labia Cinema in Cape Town on 23 September.

We will be screening a series of short films hot off the press from around the world, including Azores, Australia, Ghana, and Indonesia, curated and shared by our friends at Save the Waves (STW). The lineup on the night comprises two halves of inspiring nonfiction and documentary films on surf and water sports, travel and adventure, conservation and climate.

During the interval, we will be sharing the work of the Save the Waves Coalition and their work around the world saving surf spots that form part of important ecosystems. Join us for a great evening out, which includes giveaways of awesome PTWC and STW merch!

The programme comprises In Between Tides (Miguel Blanco); ECAT (Josh Hamilton); Granny Grommets (Leah Rustomjee); HAAGUA (Marc Antony Chavez & Octavio Aceves Coutiño; Peace of Mind (Jannik Carl Schlüter); Surfing São Miguel, Azores (Laurens Ismael Vendrig Castillo; and Pertama: The Life of Rio Waida – Profiling Indonesian surfer Rio Waida

The Save The Waves Film Festival is an international film tour and fundraiser for @protectthewestcoast and @savethewavescoalition

Supported by @finisterre @oneilleurope @oneillusa @rivianoffcial @fuel.tv @surfer_magazine @mountains.wave

Tickets at https://www.quicket.co.za/events/396499-save-the-waves-film-festival-presented-by-ptwc/#/