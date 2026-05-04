Gilmour and Sawyer Triumph at the Surf Emporium SA Longboard Championship

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JEFFREYS BAY, Eastern Cape, South Africa (Saturday, May 2, 2026) — Christy Gilmour and Steven Sawyer claimed victory at the Surf Emporium SA Longboard Championship, a World Surf League (WSL) Africa Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) 1,000 event, after a standout day of competition at Lower Point.

Clean two-to-three-foot lines and light winds created ideal conditions for classic longboarding, with Jeffreys Bay once again living up to its reputation as one of the world’s premier waves. Long nose rides and high-performance surfing defined the day as the region’s top longboarders battled it out.

Gilmour Secures World Tour Qualification

Reigning South African champion Gilmour delivered when it mattered most, posting her best score in the final moments of the Final. The Durban-based surfer found a flawless set wave, executing a long hang five before finishing with a strong turn to secure the win.

Rising talent Emma Schermbrucker impressed throughout the event, advancing to the Final after eliminating several experienced competitors. The 14-year-old led for much of the heat, showing composure beyond her years, but Gilmour’s late surge ultimately clinched the title. Crystal Sawyer and Tarryn King rounded out the Final lineup.

With the win, Gilmour secures the WSL Africa regional qualifying spot for the 2026 World Longboard Tour, set to begin at the US Open of Surfing in July. The event will mark her debut on the global stage.

Sawyer Dominates on Home Break

Former World Longboard Tour champion Sawyer was in commanding form throughout the competition. The Jeffreys Bay local posted two perfect 10-point rides on his way to the Final, showcasing exceptional control and style on a self-shaped board modeled after the one he rode to victory at the Surf Abu Dhabi Classic in 2024.

Sawyer’s ability to link extended nose rides, seamlessly transitioning between hang tens and hang fives, set him apart from the field.

Sam Christianson delivered a strong performance en route to the Final, including two nine-point rides in the Quarterfinals. In a tense Final featuring Guy Campbell and Oliver Packham, a slow start gave way to a dramatic finish. Sawyer sealed the win with scores of 8.67 and 7.90 on his final two waves, while Christianson secured runner-up.

Although Sawyer has already requalified for the World Longboard Tour, the region’s available qualifying position will be awarded to Christianson.

Final Results

Women’s Final

Christy Gilmour (RSA) — 12.60 Emma Schermbrucker (RSA) — 12.04 Crystal Sawyer (RSA) — 9.80 Tarryn King (RSA) — 9.67

Men’s Final

Steven Sawyer (RSA) — 16.57 Sam Christianson (RSA) — 14.13 Oliver Packham (RSA) — 13.00 Guy Campbell (RSA) — 10.37

ALL IMAGES ©WSL/MCGREGOR