George Pittar and Lakey Peterson Victorious at Margaret River Pro

George Pittar (AUS) and Lakey Peterson claimed impressive victories at the Western Australia Margaret River Pro, Stop No. 2 of the 2026 WSL Championship Tour, as the event wrapped in clean, three-to-four foot surf at Main Break following a week of stormy, onshore conditions. A strong Sunday crowd witnessed Finals Day unfold under clear skies, providing a fitting stage for two standout performances.

Pittar delivered the breakthrough moment of his career, earning his maiden CT win with a remarkable giant-killing run. The 23-year-old Australian defeated an elite lineup of World Champions, including Filipe Toledo, reigning World Champion Yago Dora, Italo Ferreira, and three-time World Champion Gabriel Medina in the Final. In a tactical decider, Pittar stayed patient before capitalizing on a priority error from Medina, posting a near-perfect 9.00—the highest single-wave score of the event—to secure victory. The result marks a major turnaround for Pittar, who missed the Mid-season Cut at this event in 2025, and now jumps to World No. 2, firmly establishing himself as a title threat.

On the women’s side, Peterson continued her long-standing success on Tour, claiming her seventh CT win and a second title at Margaret River. The 31-year-old showcased her experience and composure, overcoming a new generation of talent including Erin Brooks, Caroline Marks, and Sawyer Lindblad on her path to the Final. Facing Luana Silva in the decider, Peterson built her score methodically before responding under pressure in the final minutes. Needing a 6.01, she delivered a clutch 6.40 to take the win and reaffirm her place among the sport’s elite.

The event also had significant implications for the 2026 rankings and the Aussie Treble race. Medina’s runner-up finish sees him rise to World No. 1 as he continues an impressive return to competition, while Peterson now sits level on points with Gabriela Bryan in the women’s Treble standings. The men’s race remains tightly contested, with fewer than 1,000 points separating Medina, Pittar, and Miguel Pupo.

As the second stop of the Aussie Treble, the Margaret River Pro has set the stage for a high-stakes finish in Australia, with momentum building toward the Gold Coast where the Tour’s top contenders will look to strengthen their campaigns and chase early-season supremacy.

All images: ©WSL