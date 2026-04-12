Gabriela Bryan and Miguel Pupo Ring the Bell at the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach

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The 2026 edition of the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach 2026 delivered a memorable opening chapter to the World Surf League season, with breakthrough performances, emotional victories, and world-class surfing on display at Winkipop. In clean four-to-five foot conditions, Gabriela Bryan and Miguel Pupo claimed their maiden Bells titles, etching their names into one of the sport’s most prestigious honor rolls.

For Pupo, the victory marked a career-defining moment. The 34-year-old Brazilian, now in his 14th season on tour, finally conquered an event that had long eluded him. In doing so, he became just the fifth Brazilian to win Bells and, remarkably, moved to World No. 1 for the first time in his career. His path to the title was built on consistency and composure, but it was his dramatic Final against compatriot Yago Dora that sealed the moment.

The all-goofy-foot Final, the first of its kind at Bells since 1993 was tightly contested, with Dora holding the edge deep into the heat. But with less than ten minutes remaining, Pupo delivered under pressure. A critical wave saw him unleash three powerful backside snaps, earning an 8.10 and a winning total of 15.60. The performance not only secured the win but symbolized a late-career resurgence built on perseverance and belief. Pupo’s emotional post-heat reflections, dedicating the win to his family and celebrating his daughter’s birthday, underscored the significance of the milestone.

On the women’s side, Bryan continued her rapid ascent. Following a breakout 2025 season, the 24-year-old Hawaiian arrived at Bells in top form and proved unstoppable throughout the event. Posting some of the highest scores of the competition, she carried that dominance into the Final against reigning World Champion Molly Picklum.

Bryan wasted no time asserting control, capitalizing on the opening exchanges to build an early lead. Her defining moment came on a well-selected set wave, where she combined a powerful carve with a fins-free closeout maneuver to post a commanding 14.83 heat total. Picklum, unable to find a rhythm or matching scores, was left chasing, as Bryan secured her fifth Championship Tour victory and her first at Bells.

The win places Bryan firmly at the top of the rankings heading into the next stop and adds her name alongside Hawaiian legends who have triumphed at Bells. Her composure, power, and strategic wave selection highlighted a surfer increasingly comfortable in the spotlight and poised for a serious World Title campaign.

Despite falling short in the Final, Dora and Picklum both delivered standout performances throughout the event. Dora’s Semifinal victory over Gabriel Medina featured a near-perfect 9.50, the highest single-wave score of the competition, while Picklum showed resilience in navigating a challenging draw.

As the Championship Tour moves west to the Margaret River Pro, Bryan and Pupo will don the coveted Yellow Leaders Jerseys, leading both the world rankings and the Aussie Treble standings. With momentum on their side and confidence surging, their Bells victories may prove to be more than just season openers—they could be the foundation of something far greater in 2026.

All images: ©WSL