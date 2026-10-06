Future Stars Shine at the 30th SA Junior Surfing Championships

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The 30th edition of the Sea Harvest SA Junior Surfing Championships wrapped up at Lower Point in Jeffreys Bay on Saturday, October 3, with clean 2–3 foot surf providing a fitting finale to five days of hard-fought junior competition.

The event got underway on Tuesday, September 29, bringing together more than 170 of South Africa’s best young surfers from eight districts. Over the five days, competitors battled through everything from warm, onshore conditions to rain and offshore winds, with the final day delivering contestable waves and plenty of drama.

When the dust settled, it was the Cape Town Surfriders who reclaimed the coveted Freedom Cup, taking the overall team title from 2024 and 2025 champions Buffalo City. The Freedom Cup is awarded to the district accumulating the most points across all divisions, with Cape Town last lifting the trophy in 2023.

Cape Town Surfriders finished on 46,478 points, with Buffalo City second on 41,894. Nelson Mandela Bay took third with 39,917, followed by Ilembe in fourth on 34,412 and Cape Winelands fifth on 29,299.

Ugu finished sixth on 29,281 points, Eden seventh on 28,621 and eThekweni eighth on 28,453.

Eight National Champions

Cape Town Surfriders and Ilembe each claimed three of the eight individual national titles, while Nelson Mandela Bay produced two champions.

In the U18 divisions, Cape Town Surfriders teammates Kai Stubbs and Emily Jenkinson were crowned South African champions. Both finals went right down to the wire, with late waves in the dying seconds seeing them snatch the lead and secure their respective national titles. For Jenkinson, it was an impressive step up after winning the U16 title in 2025.

Ben Esterhuyse, also of Cape Town Surfriders, claimed the U16 Boys title, while Ilembe’s Lila Aszalos took the U16 Girls crown.

There was another successful title defence of sorts for Ilembe’s Ella Van de Made, the 2025 U12 Girls champion, who moved up an age group this year to claim the U14 Girls title.

In the U12 Girls final, Lexi Lockhart made it three national champions for Ilembe, while Nelson Mandela Bay’s Judah Levendahl claimed the U12 Boys title.

2026 Sea Harvest SA Junior Surfing Champions:

U18 Boys: Kai Stubbs – Cape Town Surfriders

Kai Stubbs – Cape Town Surfriders U18 Girls: Emily Jenkinson – Cape Town Surfriders

Emily Jenkinson – Cape Town Surfriders U16 Boys: Ben Esterhuyse – Cape Town Surfriders

Ben Esterhuyse – Cape Town Surfriders U16 Girls: Lila Aszalos – Ilembe

Lila Aszalos – Ilembe U14 Boys: Slayde Shooter – Nelson Mandela Bay

Slayde Shooter – Nelson Mandela Bay U14 Girls: Ella Van de Made – Ilembe

Ella Van de Made – Ilembe U12 Boys: Judah Levendahl – Nelson Mandela Bay

Judah Levendahl – Nelson Mandela Bay U12 Girls: Lexi Lockhart – Ilembe

All results from Round One through to the Finals in every division can be viewed at LiveHeats – Surfing South Africa.

Contest Standouts

Buffalo City’s U18 bronze medallist Tyson Johnson was named Surfer of the Contest, while Nelson Mandela Bay teammates Brin Jarvis and U12 Boys champion Judah Levendahl picked up the awards for the Highest Wave Scores in the Girls and Boys divisions respectively.

Jarvis, who finished runner-up in the U14 Girls division, caught the judges’ attention throughout the week with a strong backhand performance at Lower Point.

The Loud and Proud Spirit Trophy went to Buffalo City Surfriders for displaying the most spirit and teamwork across the five days of competition.

The 30th edition saw more than 170 boys and girls from eight districts compete across 120 heats, making it another huge showcase of the depth of junior surfing in South Africa.

It was also a significant milestone for the event and its long-running partnership with Sea Harvest. First held in Durban in 1996, the SA Junior Surfing Championships have grown into the biggest junior surfing championship in South Africa and Africa.

Sea Harvest has supported the event for a third of its 30-year history, making them the longest-running sponsor of South African junior surfing. This year’s championships also marked ten years of partnership between Sea Harvest and Surfing South Africa.

The 2026 Sea Harvest SA Junior Surfing Championships were supported by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture and Reef SA.