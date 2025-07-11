From Vrygrond to the World Stage: Mbuso Zozi’s Surfing Journey

Mbuso Zozi is a talented longboard surfer from Vrygrond, just outside Muizenberg in Cape Town. Growing up in one of the city’s most under-resourced communities, Mbuso found purpose and direction through surfing, getting involved with the Surfshack outreach program at a young age. He started out on a shortboard but switched to longboarding at 17, where his smooth style and natural talent quickly stood out. In 2023, he made a name for himself by finishing second at the South African Longboard Championships, which earned him a spot to represent South Africa at the ISA World Longboarding Championships in El Salvador in 2024. More than just a surfer, Mbuso is a powerful example of resilience and how sport can change lives, using his story to inspire other young people from similar backgrounds to chase their own dreams.

Filmmaker Warrick Leach was inspired by Mbuso’s story and felt compelled to share it. “As a video editor working for an agency, I often find myself editing videos that don’t resonate with me. I wanted to create something that aligns with my two greatest passions: surfing and filmmaking. I was introduced to Mbuso through a mutual friend and was inspired by his incredible story. This film not only helps me sharpen my filmmaking and storytelling skills but also gives Mbuso a platform to share his journey and achievements.”