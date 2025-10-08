Ericeira Pro Shakes up the CT Race

Things are getting spicy as the EDP Ericeira Pro, the fourth stop on the 2025 World Surf League Challenger Series (CS), redefined momentum in the CT qualification battle. With the pack chasing top-10 (men) and top-7 (women) slots, every heat carried weight. And for the majority of Team South Africa, the path forward just got steeper.

Champions & Ripple Effects

In the men’s draw, Kauli Vaast (Tahiti / representing France) claimed victory, defeating George Pittar in the final. On the women’s side, Tya Zebrowski (France) edged India Robinson 13.53 to 11.93 for the title. These wins bolster their standing in the CS rankings and push them closer to securing CT tickets.

Vaast’s win is being framed as a defining moment in his season, reinforcing his rising position in the men’s rankings. He’s built for the CT. Similarly, Zebrowski’s continued dominance cements her as a frontrunner in the women’s CS field.

What We Know About Rankings & the South African Position

For South African surfers, the picture is mixed:

Luke Thompson delivered the strongest result among SA competitors, making it to the quarterfinals before falling to Lucca Mesinas (13.16 vs. 9.90). That run adds vital points to his CS tally and puts him in a very strong position to qualify.

The other South Africans, including Matthew McGillivray, Adin Masencamp, and Sarah Baum etc. did not break into the late rounds in Ericeira and now sit behind many challengers in the points race. After Luke, Matty McG is in the best position to re-qualify with a good start to his campaign and thena couple throwaway results he finds himslef sitting in 16th position.

Put simply: Thompson is just about there, if he carries on putting out consistent finals day results we’ll be seeing him on tour. The rest must deliver something exceptional to even be in the conversation.

Saquarema Pro:

Next up: the Saquarema Pro in Brazil, often known for punchy beach- and reef-break setups that reward bold surfing and high-scoring combinations. Conditions may favour those willing to gamble. Let’s see who’s willing to out it on the line.

Final Thoughts

With the Ericeira Pro in the books, the CS leaderboard has been jolted. Kauli Vaast and Tya Zebrowski look increasingly secure, while South African surging and hopefuls face tighter margins.

Luke Thompson remains the best-placed SA contender. The rest of his compatriots are now in must-deliver territory: Saquarema may very well define whether their CT dreams live or die.