Eli Beukes Interzone: Heavy Water, Heavy Surfing

Eli Beukes’ Interzone is the kind of surf film that doesn’t just showcase waves, it traps you in a mood. Edited entirely by the young South African himself, it’s a gritty, stylish ode to the country’s winter coastline, threading together heaving West Coast pits, dreamy pointbreak lines, and raw, spontaneous moments from the road. Interzone feels as much like a fever dream as a surf edit, with Eli’s creative fingerprints smudged all over the pacing, music, and cinematography.

Eli is one of South Africa’s purest raw talents, the kind who can handle heavy water and flawless lines in equal measure. And while Interzone didn’t just drop yesterday, it’s the kind of film you keep coming back to. Each rewatch pulls you deeper into its texture: the cold spray, the soundscapes, the unpolished yet deliberate storytelling. In an era where surf edits can blur together, this one stands apart, a reminder that sometimes the magic is in the mood as much as the moves.