Durban’s Bowls: The Waves That Shaped Jordy

Jordy Smith’s surfing roots run deep in Durban, a coastline defined by its famous “bowls” and “piers”. These distinctive waves form alongside the city’s many piers, where powerful rips pull sand into perfectly shaped banks. The result is a playground of hollow, punchy lefts and rights—ideal for a young surfer eager to push his limits.

Growing up in these conditions, Jordy learned to read shifting banks, react quickly, and harness the speed these wedges provide. Durban’s bowls were more than just waves; they were his training ground, his proving ground, and ultimately the foundation of the style and power he’s known for today.