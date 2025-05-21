The fourth stop on the 2025 Sea Harvest South African Surf Tour (SAST) brought two days of exciting junior surfing action to Durban’s Dairy Beach.

While the surf may have been small, the talent on display was anything but, as the country’s best young surfers rose to the challenge at the Sea Harvest Junior Open.

The event delivered strong performances across all divisions, with some standout moments.

Sisters Louise and Leah Lepront dominated the U18 Girls Final, finishing first and second respectively in a thrilling display of sibling rivalry and surfing talent.

In the U18 Boys division, Matt Canning claimed his second consecutive win, solidifying his spot as a leading contender in the 2025 SAST season.

The youngest surfers brought their energy and enthusiasm to the beach, with a strong turnout in the U12 divisions — 12 entries in the Boys category and 7 in the Girls — highlighting the depth of South Africa’s up-and-coming surfing talent.

“This event really showed the grit and passion of our junior surfers,” said Ann Wright, Surfing South Africa Vice President. “Even in tricky conditions, the level of performance was exceptional. It’s a promising sign for the future of our sport.”

The Sea Harvest Junior Open continues to build on the success of the SAST series, giving young surfers opportunities to compete, grow, and gain recognition on a national platform.

With four events now complete, the 2025 SAST season is heating up.

Surfing South Africa extends sincere thanks to all competitors, Sea Harvest and the event staff.