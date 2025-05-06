Chocolate Barrels For Easter In Durban

Some days are more than sessions — they’re rituals. Easter weekend in Durban was kind of like that. The Indian Ocean laid out her finest offering: warm water, golden light, and lines so perfect they looked drawn by memory. Clean, hollow barrels stacked to the horizon, rolling in like clockwork. And in the line-up? Royalty. Ricky, Josh, Davey, Beyrick, the Ribbinks — each of them tuned to something deeper, pushing harder with every set.

There was no scoreboard, no call time, no plan. Just surfers doing what they were born to do, the rhythm of the ocean dictating the pace.

From the beach, Darren Simes framed the rides in silhouettes and spray. In the lineup, Wynand Grobler swam himself ragged to keep up, chasing moments you can’t fake. It was heavy. It was honest. It was one of those days. Press play…