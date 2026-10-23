Dreaming Reality — A surf film by Mitch Du Preez

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Two years in the making, Dreaming Reality follows Mitch Du Preez on a journey through Indonesia, the Maldives and around South Africa, capturing the waves, people and moments along the way.

Featuring some self-confessed terrible acting, the idea was to create something more tangible than the usual 15-second Instagram clip — a surf film made to be experienced on the big screen and shared with the surf community.

A passion project shaped by two years of travel, surfing and good times. This is Dreaming Reality.

Featured Image: https://www.instagram.com/soulsnapss/