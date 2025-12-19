Day 2 Highlights | 2025 Indian Oceans | Francophonie Cup

Day 2 saw the competition intensify at the 2025 Indian Oceans | Francophonie Cup, with surfers stepping up as the stakes continued to rise.

The day featured the U21 Girls and Boys Round 3 repechage heats, giving competitors one last chance to fight their way forward, followed by the Quarter Finals, where performance, strategy, and composure were on full display.

With places in the next round on the line, Day 2 delivered standout moments, high-pressure surfing, and unforgettable performances across the field.

The road to the finals is heating up.

Temps forts du Jour 2 | Coupe de Surf de la Francophonie et de l’Océan Indien 2025

La compétition est montée d’un cran lors de ce deuxième jour de compétition avec au programme : les séries de repêchage du Round 3 filles et garçons, offrant une dernière chance aux compétiteurs de poursuivre l’aventure, suivies des quarts de finale, dans des petites conditions.

La route vers les finales s’intensifie.