Day 1 in Photos | Indian Oceans | Francophonie Cup

Day 1 of the Indian Oceans | Francophonie Cup came to life through powerful moments in and out of the water.

The action kicked off with Round 1 of the U21 Boys and Girls, followed by the intensity of Round 2 (repo’s) as surfers battled for their place in the competition.

We finished the day off with an electric Tag Team Showdown between St Leu Surf Club and Surfers Not Street Children, showcasing teamwork, passion, and pure surf energy.

Swipe through the highlights and relive the moments that defined an unforgettable opening day.

________________________________________________________________________

Jour 1 en photos | Océan Indien | Coupe de la Francophonie**

Le Jour 1 de la Coupe de la Francophonie | Océan Indien a pris vie à travers des moments forts, dans et hors de l’eau.

La compétition a débuté avec le Round 1 des U21 garçons et filles, suivi de l’intensité du Round 2 (repêchages), où les surfeurs se sont battus pour décrocher leur place dans la compétition.

Nous avons conclu la journée avec un Tag Team Showdown électrique entre le St Leu Surf Club et Surfers Not Street Children, mettant en lumière l’esprit d’équipe, la passion et l’énergie pure du surf.

Faites défiler les temps forts et revivez les moments qui ont marqué une première journée inoubliable.