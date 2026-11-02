SSA Celebrates 2026 SAST Champions and Unveils 2027 National Junior Squad

- Advertisement -

Surfing South Africa proudly celebrates the 2026 South African Surf Tour (SAST) champions and announces the 2027 National Junior Squad, recognising outstanding achievements and an exciting generation of South African surfing talent.

Ben Esterhuyse capped an exceptional season by claiming both the Under 18 and Under 16 Boys SAST titles. His ability to deliver across two divisions was highlighted at the O’Neill SMTH Shapes Rookie Rippers in Ballito, where he secured both event titles in demanding, world-class surf. Esterhuyse also made his mark internationally, finishing equal 13th in the Under 16 Boys division at the 2026 ISA World Junior Surfing Championship in El Salvador, sharing South Africa’s highest individual placing at the event. His double SAST crown provides a fitting celebration of a year combining domestic success with a strong performance on the world stage.

Leah Lepront celebrated an equally impressive achievement, securing both the Under 18 and Under 16 Girls SAST titles. The Scottburgh surfer began her campaign with victory in the Under 16 Girls division at the O’Neill Cold Water Junior Classic, setting the tone for a season that would ultimately earn her two series crowns. Lepront also represented South Africa at the 2026 ISA World Junior Surfing Championship in El Salvador, adding further international experience to her competitive journey. Her double-title success recognises her achievements across both junior divisions and gives her plenty to celebrate heading into 2027.

Lazaro de Bruyn claimed the Under 14 Boys SAST title, adding a prestigious series crown to his growing competitive record. Among his season highlights was a runner-up finish at the O’Neill SMTH Shapes Rookie Rippers in Ballito, where he earned his place on the podium against a strong Under 14 field. His series success marks an important milestone as he continues to establish himself among South Africa’s leading young surfers.

Maya Malherbe continued her progression with the Under 14 Girls SAST title. Her season included Under 14 victories at the O’Neill Cold Water Junior Classic and the O’Neill SMTH Shapes Rookie Rippers, alongside a third-place finish in Ballito’s Under 16 Girls division. Malherbe also stepped onto the international stage for South Africa at the 2026 ISA World Junior Surfing Championship, finishing equal 37th in the Under 16 Girls division. Her SAST crown celebrates a year of domestic achievement and valuable experience against the world’s leading junior surfers.

Cody Painter secured the Under 12 Boys SAST title, celebrating a season that began with victory at the O’Neill Cold Water Junior Classic and included another win at the O’Neill SMTH Shapes Rookie Rippers in Ballito. Success at both events demonstrated his ability to compete across different venues and conditions, making his series crown a well-earned reward for an exciting year of junior surfing.

Adrianna Canning earned the Under 12 Girls SAST title, building on victories at the O’Neill Cold Water Junior Classic and the O’Neill SMTH Shapes Rookie Rippers. She also showed her potential against older competitors in Ballito, finishing fourth in the Under 14 Girls final. Her achievements across both divisions underline an exciting season of development, with the Under 12 series crown providing a memorable reward for her performances.

Introducing the 2027 National Junior Squad

Building on the achievements of the season, SSA is proud to announce the 44 surfers named in the 2027 National Junior Squad.

Featuring 22 Junior Girls and 22 Junior Boys, the squad brings together international experience and emerging talent. Selection recognises each surfer’s achievements and potential, marking an important step towards representing South Africa on the world stage.

Squad members will have access to high performance training camps and facilities, providing opportunities to refine their skills, strengthen their competitive preparation and develop alongside the country’s leading junior surfers. These opportunities will support their progression towards the demands of international competition.

The squad is announced as Junior Girls and Junior Boys. Names are listed alphabetically and do not indicate ranking.

Junior Girls

Adrianna Canning, Brin Jarvis, Camilla Heuer, Charlotte Copson, Coco Clark, Ella van der Made, Emily Jenkinson, Emma Loggenberg, Emma Schermbrucker, Jasmine Venter, Leah Lepront, Lila Aszalos, Mahle Ntsebeza, Max Kauffman, Maya Malherbe, Nina Bone, Sian Hurling, Sibabalwe Osinachi, Sophia Jackson, Summer Harding, Tallulah Golding and Taylor Emslie.

Junior Boys

Alfonzo Serfontein, Azonwabe Matyeke, Ben Esterhuyse, Bonke Volontiya, Callum Pearson, Carl Wiersma, Finn Kolnik, Inam Falteni, Josh Painter, Judah Levendal, Kai Stubbs, Lazaro de Bruyn, Melokuhle Zotshana, Oliver Brown, Owen Heny, Ruben Windvogel, Ryder Bertish, Sebastian Copson, Slayde Shooter, Tom Pearson, Travis Turrel and William Neill.

Opportunity remains open

Provision for wildcard additions during 2027 will allow emerging surfers who climb the rankings and deliver strong performances to be considered for the squad. Additions will be recommended by the Junior Team Selection Committee as well as the High Performance Committee.

National Squad inclusion does not automatically constitute selection for the team competing at the ISA World Junior Surfing Championship. Final team selection will follow the published selection criteria.

The 2027 Junior Team Selection Criteria and SSA Events Calendar are scheduled for publication on 1 November 2026.

SSA congratulates its 2026 SAST champions and every surfer named in the 2027 National Junior Squad. Their achievements give South African surfing plenty to celebrate and an exciting season to look forward to.