The world’s best are back at Supertubes, and our boy Jordy Smith is wearing yellow.

There’s something special brewing down at J-Bay. The Indian Ocean has been flexing all week, grooming those perfect right-hand walls that make Supertubes the stuff of legend. And tomorrow, when the horn sounds for the Corona Cero Open J-Bay, all eyes will be on one man – Jordy Smith, draped in the yellow leader’s jersey and ready to show the world what home advantage really means.

Two-time J-Bay champion and current world number one, Jordy’s been here before. Those back-to-back wins in 2010 and 2011 are etched into J-Bay folklore, but it’s that perfect 20-point heat from 2017 that still gives the locals goosebumps. At 37, the Durban powerhouse knows this might be his best shot at another J-Bay crown, and the stoke is written all over his face.

“This is the best part of my year,” Jordy told us, that familiar grin spreading wide. “It’s like a soulful feeling when you arrive in this town. The wave is a wonder of the world, the community, the energy – there’s no place like J-Bay, and no place I’d rather call home.”

But here’s the thing about wearing yellow at home – it’s a whole different kind of pressure. The expectations, the cameras, the crowd willing you on from the rocks. It’s been a minute since Jordy’s been in this position on home soil, and you can feel the electricity building already.

Let’s talk about what makes Jordy so dangerous at J-Bay. Those stats don’t lie – 19 excellent heats, 48 excellent waves, and four perfect 10s. That’s not just consistency; that’s domination. With an average heat score of 14.67, he’s been operating at a level that most surfers can only dream of reaching.

The forecast is looking solid for the opening days, with consistent swell and light offshore winds expected. If Mother Nature delivers, we could be in for some serious fireworks. The stage is set, the players are ready, and the whole surfing world is watching.

THE SAFFA CONTINGENT

This year’s J-Bay isn’t just about Jordy, though. We’ve got a proper South African contingent ready to shake things up, and they’re all hungry for their piece of the action.

Sarah Baum’s back as a local wildcard, and anyone who watched her tear apart the 2023 event knows she’s not here to make up numbers. That fifth-place finish as a wildcard was no fluke – the woman knows how to work these walls. And after taking out the J-Bay Classic Specialty in 2024, she’s got that championship momentum flowing through her veins.

Then there’s young Luke Thompson, fresh off his maiden Challenger Series victory at the Ballito Pro. The 21-year-old just became the first South African to win Ballito since Jordy back in 2017, and now he’s got a dream opening round matchup against his idol and American ripper Crosby Colapinto. Talk about trial by fire – but if you’re going to announce yourself on the world stage, there’s no better place than Supertubes.

Matthew McGillivray rounds out the home team, bringing that invaluable local knowledge and CT experience to the mix. The Jeffrey’s Bay local is hungry to put on a show, we can’t wait.

The Corona Cero Open J-Bay runs from July 11-20, 2025. It runs alongside the J-Bay Surf Fest, the 10-day winter festival that will provide endless entertainment for spectators and visitors to Jeffreys Bay. Follow all the action live on worldsurfleague.com and catch the highlights right here on zigzag.co.za.