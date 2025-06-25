The O’Neill SMTH Shapes Rookie Rippers delivered one more classic day of surfing at Willard Beach, with progression and power on display for the final heats of the three-day event.

The day began with epic north coast conditions – a light offshore breeze and consistent three- to four-foot waves pouring through for the semi-finals across all divisions. By the time the final rolled in, the onshore was up, but there were still highly contestable conditions, crumbling lips and power pockets for the surfers to go to town on.

As we approach the middle of the competitive season, the pressure is greater than ever for those vying for points and prize money, as well as the possibility of being selected for a National Squad. The 2025 International Surfing Association (ISA) World Junior Surfing Championship is approaching. The event location and dates are yet to be announced by the ISA, but anticipation is already building across the South African surfing community.

The U18 Girls went into the finals hard and fast, racking up several quick waves and solid scores. The tide was high, and the onshore was gusty, so it wasn’t easy to find those high-scoring waves. Louise Lepront went into the lead early on in the final and managed to hold on until the final siren.

“I’m happy to take the win, but I’m not too happy with my performance,” said Lepront after her Final. “Still, that’s something I can work on. I’m also really looking forward to the next few contests here in Ballito.”

Emily Jenkinson held the second spot until a hungry Taylor Emslie hunted down one good set wave at the end to sneak into second, with Jenkinson third and Catherine Jacob fourth.

In the U18 Boys, Kai Hall found a good opener and banked 5.33 for a right that ran down the beach and allowed for a few turns. He soon solidified his lead with an 8.33, the highest score of the final, which secured his victory. Josh Malherbe was fighting hard but couldn’t find the backup score he was looking for and ended in second. Defending champion Levi Epenetos was in third, while Rory Dace was fourth.

“I got a bit of momentum going and kept my eye on the conditions throughout the day, so I’m happy to take the win,” said a stoked Kai Hall.

“I kept focused and humble throughout and tried to have fun in all the heats because that’s when you give your best performances. Right now, I’m looking forward to the next couple of events here in Ballito, and I hope to take out some big names and prove myself on the international stage.”

The U16 Boys saw the fresh faces of Jesse Moulang and Levi Vosloo joining Ashton Sangster and the experienced Ben Esterhuyse for their 20 minutes of undivided attention. Esterhuyse took the win with a polished performance, with Moulang in second.

Leah Lepront followed in the footsteps of her older sister and took the U16 Girls from Emily Jenkinson, with Max Kauffman and Lila Aszalos in third and fourth positions, respectively.

The Expression Session was a tempestuous affair, with all competitors going hard in the chunky, windy conditions. The criterion was straightforward – the ‘most innovative manoeuvre.’

After thirty minutes of full-tilt surfing, it was Adam Faclier and Camilla Heuer who took home the first-place cash prizes, with Cooper Smith and Kiera Fletcher as the runners-up.

Final Results

U12 Girls

1. Ella van der Made

2. Skyla Nadauld

3. Adrianna Canning

4. Lila Prinsloo

5. Billi Bo Baker

U12 Boys

1. Jackson Myers

2. Ethan Schermbrucker

3. James Gunning

4. Logan Venter

U14 Girls

1. Emma Schermbrucker

2. Wanyu Chen

3. Maya Malherbe

4. Coco Clark

U14 Boys

1. Marcello Zedde

2. Jackson Myers

3. Johnjon Clark

4. Tyler Balfour

U16 Girls

1. Leah Lepront

2. Emily Jenkinson

3. Max Kauffman

4. Lila Aszalos

U16 Boys

1. Ben Esterhuyse

2. Jesse Moulang

3. Ashton Sangster

4. Levi Vosloo

U18 Girls

1. Louise Lepront

2. Taylor Emslie

3. Emily Jenkinson

4. Catherine Jacob

U18 Boys

1. Kai Hall

2. Josh Malherbe

3. Levi Epenetos

4. Rory Dace