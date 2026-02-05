Contest or Not, J-Bay Will Pump

When the WSL announced it was moving the Championship Tour event from Supertubes, Jeffreys Bay to Raglan, New Zealand, it raised more than a few eyebrows along South Africa’s coastline. Early July 2025 delivered some of the most consistent, perfectly groomed swell J-Bay has seen in years. Day after day, flawless right-hand walls wrapped down the point, setting a world-class stage for what would have been the 2025 J-Bay Open.

Those of us watching had a front-row seat as the world’s best male and female surfers displayed absolute mastery — reading sections, threading barrels, and laying down full-rail power on one of the most demanding racetracks on the planet. Jeffreys Bay has never needed a contest window to perform. The ocean shows up regardless.

Beyond the waves, J-Bay is far more than a surf destination. From iconic game parks and Big Five safaris to untouched coastal reserves, hiking trails, and wild shoreline adventures, the region offers depth well beyond the point. Surf in the morning, wildlife in the afternoon, sunset hikes in the evening — few places in the world strike that balance so effortlessly.

So, will Jeffreys Bay still be attractive to tourists in 2026? Absolutely. If history is any guide, July 2026 is shaping up to be another swell-rich month, with Supertubes doing what it has always done: delivering world-class waves, contest or no contest.

This edit from JBAY TV captures a raw, unscripted session out front on July 6, 2025 — featuring the very best in professional surfing, free-surfing J-Bay in its purest form. No jerseys. No heats. No horns. No pressure. Just perfect walls and elite surfing at Supertubes, Jeffreys Bay.