While Saturday, 31 May, provided firing surf for the opening day of the Tiger’s Milk Winter Classic surf contest at Muizenberg, Sunday was even better. Slightly bigger than the previous day, with clean long-period swell and offshore winds, it provided the perfect canvas for the top surfers in all six disciplines to showcase their best surfing.

“We thought yesterday was good, but today was better,” said Surfing South Africa General Manager Reza De Nicker, onsite at Muizenberg for this event.

“Four-foot on the sets, offshore, and a nice strong swell with running lefts and rights. Perfect for high-performance surfing on both longboards and shortboards. This is about as good as Muizenberg gets,” commented De Nicker.

In the earlier rounds, it was David Basset in the Novice division who blew everyone away with his level of surfing. Basset posted an 8.83 for one excellent ride but went one better by posting a second counting score of 9.83. Agonisingly close to a perfect score, but with a heat total of 18.66, it was the highest-scoring heat of the day. Basset continued his inspired performance through to the finals, where he took the Novice Division win, with Frances Housdon in second.

As the waves continued to pour in at Muizenberg, it was once again the Rosslind family who showed their affinity with the Muizenberg waves, with Jonathan Rosslind taking the win in the Over 40 Longboarding ahead of Stuart Fowles and Angelica Rosslind winning the Open Women’s Longboarding, with Cara Stubbs in second.

Sam Christianson outpointed Jamie Uys in the Open Men’s Longboarding, putting on a virtuoso performance in the long, running waves of Muizenberg with a very satisfying 15.66 heat total for the win.

Emily Jenkinson showed her competitive surfing pedigree in the Open Women’s division. She found all the good waves in her heat, surfed them impeccably, and soundly defeated Katie Winter into second with a very commanding heat total of 12.94 points, next to Katie’s 6.33 heat total.

Josh Myburgh was the top surfer in the Men’s Open final, putting in a commanding performance and outpointing unofficial top-seed Paul Sampson to take second place. The Open Men’s Final was an electric affair, with big airs, smooth and drawn-out cutbacks, and some huge power turns from all the surfers.

“The standard of surfing throughout the event was top-class, with aerial surfing coming through in the Men’s Open Finals,” commented SSA GM De Nicker. “All surfers upped the ante and surfed their best in the finals, and big congratulations to all the winners.”

A very stoked Tiger’s Milk crew were elated with the success of this Surfing South Africa Speciality Surf Event and noted that they will be coming back with a bigger and better event in 2026, along with some new and exciting ideas for the future of this tournament.

Final Results

Novices

1. David Bassett

2. Frances Housdon

3. Janus De Lange

4. Barbieri Alessandro

Over 40 Longboarding

1. Jonathan Rosslind

2. Stuart Fowles

3. Miles Gilham

4. Deon Bing

Open Women Longboarding

1. Angelica Rosslind

2. Cara Stubbs

3. Mary Slijpen

4. Josie Middleton

Open Men Longboarding

1. Sam Christianson

2. Jamie Uys

3. Oliver Packham

4. Nobel De Castro

Open Women

1. Emily Jenkinson

2. Katie Winter

3. Natasha Van Greunen

4. Danielle Powis

Open Men

1. Joshua Myburgh

2. Paul Sampson

3. Ntando Nqadala

4. Simon Winter