CONTEST NEWS: Local Boy Luke Thompson Wins Ballito Pro!

Nadia Erostarbe (EUK) and Luke Thompson (RSA) won the Ballito Pro Presented by O’Neill today in pumping four-to-six foot surf. After a long and intense week of competition, the pair overcame challenging conditions and a huge field of hungry competitors all vying for Championship Tour (CT) qualification, to earn a debut Challenger Series victory.

Nadia Erostarbe Triumphs For Maiden Challenger Series Win

A classic goofy versus regular power-battle ensued in the women’s Final between Olympians Nadia Erostarbe (EUK) and Yolanda Hopkins (ESP), both making their first-ever Challenger Series Final. Erostarbe’s backhand attack saw her earn multiple excellent scores throughout the event, while Hopkins powered her way through with tube rides and big turns. It was a nail-biting 35-minutes, but a last-minute exchange saw Erostarbe’s backhand reign supreme in the pumping surf with a total of 12.80 (out of a possible 20). “I don’t even have the words to describe what I’m feeling right now,” said Erostarbe. “I’m so emotional right now, I have so many friends here, it’s amazing. The waves were picking up for the Final with Yolanda, and I was hoping for those big waves. The European storm is here, because we’re all doing so well.” Erostarbe got a taste of the Championship Tour this year when she was called up as the 2025 replacement surfer, competing in the first five events of the season. Now, the 25-year-old Basque surfer is back on track for 2026 CT qualification. Erostarbe dispatched CT veteran Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) in the Semifinals, and jumped up 17 spots to No.4 on the Challenger Series rankings.

Luke Thompson Makes History In Front of Home Crowd

For the first time since 2017, a South African was in the Final at the Ballito Pro, and it was none other than event standout Luke Thompson. The humble giant-slayer, Thompson made a statement this week that he belongs right up there with the best in the world. Coming up against a fired up George Pittar (AUS) with solid six-foot bombs rolling through the lineup, this was the ultimate challenge. The crowds lined the beach for this momentous occasion, cheering every time Thompson paddled for a wave. Both surfers struggled to find a wave with an open face to work with, only needing a small requirement for the win. The 21-year-old local found an opportunity under priority to crank out two turns. Pittar had a chance to fight back, but fell on his wave and the beach erupted as Thompson got the required score for the win. “It feels like a dream and I’m just waiting to wake up,” said Thompson. “I’m so proud to be South African, the support on the beach has been incredible. When I made the final I was struggling to keep my emotions in check. I wish it was a better final, but I can’t believe it. There’s so much hard work that goes into this. The biggest thank you to my coach, I couldn’t do it without him.” Thompson overcame Australia’s rising contender Oscar Berry in a tense Semifinal. Again, Thompson had to play catch up when he paddled into an absolute bomb, hammering out a two-turn combo for a 7.50 (out of a possible 10) to take the win and advance.

Yolanda Hopkins, George Pittar Finish Runners-Up For Career-Best Result

Portugal’s Yolanda Hopkins has been having a great start to her season and overcame Laura Raupp (BRA) in their Semifinal clash to advance to her first-ever Challenger Series final. Raupp earned her best-result on the Challenger Series in Ballito to move up four spots on the rankings. “It feels incredible, I was so close, but the ocean just didn’t give me another chance,” said Hopkins. “I tried everything, but sometimes it’s the hardest to get a small score. I’m really happy with my performance, and I know I still have a lot left in the tank. I’m really looking forward to the US Open.”

George Pittar (AUS) found the best single-wave score of the morning for an 8.67 in his Semifinal clash against French powerhouse Jorgann Couzinet. Pittar earned his place in the Final with solid surfing, and moved up to No.3 on the rankings. “It’s bittersweet, losing a Final needing a four is annoying,” said Pittar. “I’m sure I’ll be frothing tomorrow, it’s a good step in the right direction.”

Corona Cero Open J-Bay Wildcards Announced After the conclusion of the Ballito Pro Presented by O’Neill, the wildcards for Stop No.10 on the Championship Tour, the Corona Cero Open J-Bay have been confirmed. Joining Matthew McGillivray as the wildcard from Tours & Competition, South Africa’s Luke Thompson and Sarah Baum secured the regional wildcards as the highest placed African surfers on the Challenger Series. The event wildcard was awarded to Francisca Veselko (POR) as the current No.1 on the Challenger Series. “I can’t even believe it, J-Bay is the event I’ve dreamed about the most when I make it on tour,” said Veselko. “It’s a dream come true. I’m so happy to get this opportunity. I’ve only had one experience on the CT before in Portugal and the waves weren’t great. I can’t wait to surf perfect right hand waves all day long from breakfast to dinner.”

The next stop on the Challenger Series is the Lexus US Open of Surfing Presented by Pacifico which holds a competition window from July 26 through August 3, 2025.