The World Surf League (WSL) Africa eThekwini Surf Pro 2025 crowned six victors across the Qualifying Series (QS) 2,000, Junior Qualifying Series (JQS) 1,000 and Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) 1,000 divisions on 21 June in fun one-to-two-foot surf at North Beach, Durban. It was a spectacular winter’s day on the KwaZulu-Natal coast and with the best conditions on offer all week-long, it was a fitting end to the second edition of the eThekwini Surf Pro on International Surfing Day.

South Africa’s top Challenger Series contender and former Durban local, Sarah Baum has been the standout all event long, scoring excellent rides to book a spot in the QS 2,000 Final against Morocco’s Lilias Tebbai. Tebbai, a six-time Moroccan national champion, got a quick start to put pressure on Baum, but local knowledge reigned supreme. Baum grew up in Durban, surfing these waves between the piers, and found herself back on the podium in front of family and friends.

“This is a really nice confidence boost going into the Challenger Series,” said Baum. “I’m just so stoked to be here at home in front of family and friends, and just be able to surf and enjoy myself. I stuck to the same game plan I had during this event, and I couldn’t have asked for much more.”

Surfing his fifth heat on Finals Day, Connor Slijpen seemed unstoppable today, but his biggest challenge was coming up against defending event winner and good friend Luke Thompson in the Final. Slijpen got a quick start with two mid-range scores. Thompson waited patiently and found his two best waves back-to-back for his sharp and vertical turns in the lip. No other opportunities arrived as time ran out, and Thompson earned a repeat victory in Durban.

The women’s Pro Junior final was an exciting matchup between top seed Anastasia Venter, Louise Lepront, Emily Jenkinson and Emma Schermbrucker. The ocean pulsed halfway through the heat to change the entire dynamic of the heat, with all surfers getting a wave. Jenkinson rolled into the biggest wave of the set, going left on her backhand and milking it for all it’s worth, earning an excellent 8.33. After a flurry of rides, no one improved their scores and Jenkinson won her first Pro Junior since the Buffalo City Pro Junior in 2024.

“I feel like I wasn’t surfing my best on the first few waves of the contest,” Jenkinson reflected. “I’m glad it all came together in the final. When Louise took the lead I was in quite a tricky situation and I waited quite a while. Then that wave came through but I was late on the takeoff and I didn’t think I was going to make it. It lined up perfectly and gave me a few good sections to work with, so I knew it would be a good score.”

Less than half an hour after his Semifinal in the QS, Connor Slijpen was back in the water for the men’s Pro Junior Final against Ben Esterhuyse, Luc Lepront and David Emslie. Slijpen’s work rate was impressive, giving himself as many scoring opportunities as possible. He was rewarded with a 7.83 and 5.00 for a total of 12.83 (out of a possible 20) to make it two out of two Junior titles this season after his win in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“The waves are kind of all over the place, so it was almost an advantage not having priority,” Slijpen said. “I got lucky when Luc Lepront was too deep on that left and I could catch it, getting two good sections to hit. Catching waves under priority definitely worked out for me today.”

Expertly navigating the bumpy conditions thanks to the late afternoon onshore, it was a close matchup between Crystal Hulett and Cara Stubbs for the eThekwini Surf Pro Longboard Final. As the region’s only World Longboard Tour (WLT) qualifier, more than just a title was at stake. The two traded waves back-and-forth, but Hulett’s wave selection was the point of difference, offering her longer rides that allowed her to cross-step and hang ten her way to the win, successfully defending her title and earning a ticket to the WLT.

“What a day, what a week of competition,” Hulett reacted. “The waves have been epic. I think it was a great call to move location today, and I had a great final. I was lucky to get some nose rides and turns to go all the way. Cara is such an amazing competitor. I’m stoked to take the win.”

In a rematch of last year’s men’s final, Durban’s Sam Christianson and defending event winner squared up against Steven Sawyer from Jeffreys Bay once again. Christianson and Sawyer have both been on the 2024 World Longboard Tour and requalified for this year’s tour, but Sawyer was hungry for the win.

The former World Longboard Champion upped the ante when he glided into a great wave, dancing across the board with critical noserides and stylish cutbacks to stick with the wave for an excellent 9.00. Capable of excellent rides himself, Christianson finally found his best wave of the heat, an 8.43, for a long ride with serious hang time on the nose. However, this time around it was Sawyer getting the win over Christianson.

“I’m stoked to pip Sam in this heat,” Sawyer said. “The waves played in my favour I guess. I had one nice ride that went all the way to the beach. It’s hard to know what the wave is going to be worth straight from the beginning, so I’m just glad I got one with a nice clean wall.”

With Sawyer and Christianson already requalified for the WLT, the regional spots were awarded to Crystal Hulett and Oliver Packham.

eThekwini Surf Pro QS 2,000 Women’s Final Results:

1- Sarah Baum (RSA) 12.50

2- Lilias Tebbai (MAR) 9.86

eThekwini Surf Pro QS 2,000 Men’s Final Results:

1- Luke Thompson (RSA) 13.20

2- Connor Slijpen (RSA) 11.07

eThekwini Surf Pro Junior Women’s Final Results:

1- Emily Jenkinson (RSA) 12.66

2- Louise Lepront (RSA) 10.33

3- Anastasia Venter (RSA) 7.80

4- Emma Schermbrucker (RSA) 7.10

eThekwini Surf Pro Junior Men’s Final Results:

1- Connor Slijpen (RSA) 12.83

2- Ben Esterhuyse (RSA) 10.60

3- Luc Lepront (RSA) 7.86

4- David Emslie (RSA) 7.83

eThekwini Surf Pro Longboard Women’s Final Results:

1- Crystal Hulett (RSA) 12.50

2- Cara Stubbs (RSA) 9.20

eThekwini Surf Pro Longboard Men’s Final Results:

1- Steven Sawyer (RSA) 16.20

2- Sam Christianson (RSA) 15.76