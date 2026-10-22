Colin Fitch: Four Decades Shaping African Surfing — By Shaun Tomson

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In the history of surfing, there are those who ride the waves—and those who quietly shape the very structure of the sport itself. Colin Fitch belongs firmly in the latter category. While his name may not be etched on the face of a breaking wave, it is embedded deeply in the foundation of competitive surfing across South Africa and the African continent. Over nearly four decades, Fitch has helped define, organise and elevate the sport through leadership, vision and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Fitch’s journey into surfing began not on a board, but in the judging tower. In 1984, he entered the sport as a judge, stepping into a role that would become the cornerstone of his career. By 1985, he was already demonstrating his sharp eye and dedication, acting as a spotter for the Spur Steak Ranch Surfabout and earning provincial colours as a judge in the same year. It was an early indication of a career that would be marked by rapid progression and consistent recognition.

By 1986, Fitch judged his first professional event, launching what would become a long-standing presence in both national and international competitions. Between 1986 and 1994, he served as a local judge at international events held in South Africa, honing his craft in high-pressure environments. His expertise culminated in representing South Africa as a judge at the 1994 World Surfing Games, where he served as a head judge on the podium—an honour reflecting both trust and authority at the highest level of the sport.

Recognition followed consistently. Fitch received National Judging colours for six consecutive years and was awarded SADF Sports Administrator of the Year six times—an extraordinary testament to his impact beyond the judging panel. His leadership extended into key operational roles, including serving as Head Judge for ASP Africa events and later as Judging Coordinator for the region, where he helped standardise and elevate judging practices across competitions.

But Fitch’s influence was never limited to officiating alone. He became a central figure in contest management and event development, taking on roles that would shape the trajectory of African surfing. As Contest Director of the iconic Gunston 500 from 1995 to 1999, he oversaw one of the most prestigious surfing events in the region. His tenure ensured professionalism, consistency and global relevance, helping the event maintain its stature on the international stage.

From 2000 to 2022, Fitch served as Contest Director for the Mr Price Pro, Mr Price Bro Ballito and later the Ballito Pro—events that grew into flagship competitions on the African surfing calendar. Under his guidance, these events evolved into world-class spectacles, attracting top international talent and showcasing Africa as a legitimate and vibrant surfing destination.

Parallel to his work in event management, Fitch played a pivotal role in the governance and unification of the sport in South Africa. As a board member of the South African Surfing Association (SASA), he was instrumental in the unification of SASA and the South African Surfers Union (SASU), bringing together fragmented structures into a cohesive national body. This unification marked a critical moment in the sport’s history, enabling more effective development, representation and growth.

Fitch’s leadership extended beyond national borders. As ASP Africa Pro Surf Tour Manager from 1995 to 2016 and later as ASP/WSL Africa Regional Manager from 2005 to 2022, he oversaw the expansion and professionalisation of the African tour. His ability to secure sponsorship was particularly notable—he facilitated over R55 million in funding, providing the financial backbone necessary to sustain and grow the sport across the continent.

In 2016, Fitch became a founding member of the African Surfing Confederation, a milestone that signalled a new era for the sport in Africa. His appointment as Technical Director in 2023 further solidified his role as a key architect of the continent’s surfing future. In this capacity, he helped shape development pathways, competition standards and international integration.

One of Fitch’s most enduring contributions lies in education and capacity-building. Recognising that the future of surfing depends on knowledgeable and skilled officials, he founded the Association of Surf Riding Officials (ASRO), eventually serving as President of the national body. Through this platform, he established four associations and conducted over 150 judging courses, mentoring generations of officials.

His influence extended internationally as well. Fitch played a key role in developing judging programmes on Réunion Island, where he conducted multiple courses and helped establish a sustainable framework for officiating. His qualifications span a remarkable range of disciplines—surfing, wave ski surfing, kneeboarding, longboarding and windsurfing—reflecting both versatility and depth of expertise.

In total, Fitch has officiated at 257 surfing events, a number that underscores both his experience and endurance. Each event represents not just a competition, but a moment where standards were upheld, fairness ensured and the integrity of the sport maintained.

Beyond the technical and administrative realms, Fitch has also embraced storytelling through photography, becoming an independent global photographer. This creative pursuit adds another dimension to his connection with surfing, capturing the spirit, energy and beauty of the sport from a unique perspective.

Equally important is his commitment to social impact. Fitch has worked closely with several outreach programmes in South Africa, including Waves for Change, Surfers Not Street Children, the Roxy Surf Foundation and the 9 Miles Project. These initiatives use surfing as a tool for empowerment, education and community development—aligning perfectly with Fitch’s belief in the transformative power of the ocean.

Throughout his career, Colin Fitch has demonstrated that the true strength of a sport lies not only in its athletes, but in the systems, people and structures that support it. His work has touched every aspect of surfing—from judging and event management to governance, education and social outreach.

In many ways, Fitch has been the steady hand behind the scenes, ensuring that the waves of African surfing continue to rise. His legacy is not defined by a single moment, but by decades of consistent contribution, innovation and leadership. As African surfing continues to gain global recognition, it does so on a foundation that Colin Fitch helped build—one decision, one event and one wave at a time.