CHIP’N & SPICE: Kommetjie’s Surf Spirit on Screen

Kommetjie has always been more than just waves, it’s a community, a culture, and a crew. That spirit comes to life in CHIP’N, a 30-minute film edited by Eli Beukes, capturing eight months of the KOM crew chasing deep pits and enduring heavy wipeouts.

A Premiere to Remember

The premiere screening at Fisherman’s was a night to remember. The venue filled to capacity, and the energy spiked before the first frame even rolled. A live band tore into their set while a breath-hold contest unfolded in ice buckets at the heart of a swelling mosh pit. Local legend Rob Tweedle stole the show with a 2-minute-30 second hold, earning himself a brand-new O’Neill wetsuit.

In true KOMSKOM fashion, the night escalated. Shirts came off, the pit got rowdy, and the Tequila Twins, James (father of Jake and Max Elkington) and Lance, closed out the chaos with heavy beats. The cops eventually pulled the plug, but not before the crowd walked away with a broken leg, countless stories, and memories strong enough to last a lifetime.

Enter SPICE

This year also brought something fresh to the mix: SPICE. For years, the women around Cape Town have been putting in the hours, pushing each other, chasing waves, and building a crew as tight-knit as it is determined. SPICE was their chance to shine.

The film strips women’s surfing down to its essence: raw sessions, deep friendships, and full send-attitude. It’s not polished surf marketing, it’s the real thing, and it hit the crowd hard.

Every wave drew cheers, whistles, and screams, with the energy spilling over into the afterparty that was nothing short of wild.

Editors Robyn Curtis and Dan Grebe were stoked to see the project land with so much impact, finally giving the women of Cape Town the spotlight they’ve long deserved. The project came together thanks to the support of Ty, Big Matt, KOMSURF, Monster, O’Neill, Ballo, and, as always, the Kommetjie community.

Community at the Core

Both films are proof that surfing here isn’t just about chasing waves, it’s about documenting the moments in between, celebrating each other’s wins, and sharing the chaos and camaraderie that make Kommetjie what it is. Whether it’s heavy pits, ice-bucket challenges, or late-night beats, the takeaway is simple: the KOM stoke is alive and well, and it’s only getting louder.