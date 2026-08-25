Champions Crowned at Memorable 2026 60th Sea Harvest South African Championships

Cape Town, South Africa – 24 August 2026

The 60th Sea Harvest South African Open Championships concluded in spectacular conditions at Long Beach, Kommetjie, bringing to a close a milestone edition of one of South African surfing’s most prestigious and historic national competitions.

After three days of competition across Long Beach and Witsands, Emily Jenkinson of Cape Town Surfriders and Daniel Emslie of Buffalo City Surfriders emerged victorious to claim the coveted 2026 South African Open Women’s and Open Men’s titles respectively.

In the District team competition, Cape Town Surfriders capped an exceptional Championship on home soil by claiming the overall South African Team title with 30,580 points, ahead of a strong Buffalo City Surfriders team on 28,510 points.

The Championships brought together District teams from across South Africa to compete for individual national honours and the overall District team title, while celebrating the 60th edition of the South African Championships.

With Cape Town Surfriders serving as Host District, the Championships utilised the flexibility of the mobile event format to make the most of changing wind, swell and ocean conditions throughout the event.

From Long Beach to Witsands – and Back Again

Competition got underway at Long Beach, Kommetjie, where Day 1 was greeted by beautiful Cape Town weather and fun 2–3 foot waves.

The favourable conditions provided an ideal opening to the 60th edition, with the Round 1 heats completed as surfers from across the country began their campaigns for national honours.

A shift in wind direction for Day 2 prompted the event team to make the move to Witsands.

The decision proved worthwhile, with competitors greeted by clean, fast and highly contestable 2-foot waves. The change in venue demonstrated the importance of the mobile format, allowing the Championship to adapt to Cape Town’s changing conditions and provide the best possible competition platform for the surfers.

For Finals Day, the wind switched back to the south-east, prompting another early move — this time back to Long Beach.

The Championship could hardly have asked for a better setting for its conclusion.

Long Beach delivered perfect 3-foot waves and incredible weather, providing an outstanding stage for the deciding heats and the crowning of the 2026 South African Champions.

The quality of the waves and conditions on Finals Day provided a fitting conclusion to the 60th edition of one of South African surfing’s most historic national competitions.

Jenkinson and Venter Battle for the Women’s Crown

The Open Women’s Final produced an exciting battle between Cape Town Surfriders’ Emily Jenkinson and Cape Winelands’ Anastasia Venter, with the national title remaining closely contested throughout the heat.

Jenkinson ultimately secured the 2026 South African Open Women’s Championship title with a combined two-wave heat total of 12.33, edging Venter, who finished with an 11.43 heat total.

With just 0.90 points separating the top two surfers, the final provided a fitting battle for the national crown in the excellent Long Beach conditions.

Jenkinson’s victory was made even more special by claiming the title in front of her home District during the historic 60th edition of the South African Championships.

Venter’s strong performance earned her the silver medal, while Katie Winter and Gemma Hanafey completed an excellent showing for Buffalo City Surfriders by finishing third and fourth respectively.

2026 Open Women’s Final

1st – Emily Jenkinson – Cape Town Surfriders – 12.33

2nd – Anastasia Venter – Cape Winelands – 11.43

3rd – Katie Winter – Buffalo City Surfriders

4th – Gemma Hanafey – Buffalo City Surfriders

For Jenkinson, the victory places her name among the South African Open Women’s champions and gives her the distinction of winning the national title during the milestone 60th edition of the South African Championships.

Emslie Lights Up Long Beach to Claim the Men’s Title

The Open Men’s Final produced some of the highest-quality surfing of the Championship, with the excellent Finals Day conditions allowing the finalists to showcase their best surfing.

Buffalo City Surfriders’ Daniel Emslie delivered an exceptional performance when it mattered most, posting two excellent-range rides of 8.67 and 8.50.

The two scores combined for an outstanding 17.17 heat total, securing Emslie the 2026 South African Open Men’s Championship title.

Joshua Myburgh of Cape Town Surfriders ensured Emslie was kept under pressure, answering with two excellent performances of his own. Myburgh posted an 8.07 and 7.43, giving him a strong 15.50 combined heat total and second place in the Championship.

With Emslie and Myburgh combining for four high-quality scoring rides, the Men’s Final provided a fitting showcase of the level of surfing on display at the 60th South African Championships.

Fellow Cape Town surfer Simon Winter secured third place, with Kyra Bennie of Cape Winelands completing the final in fourth.

2026 Open Men’s Final

1st – Daniel Emslie – Buffalo City Surfriders – 17.17 (8.67 + 8.50)

2nd – Joshua Myburgh – Cape Town Surfriders – 15.50 (8.07 + 7.43)

3rd – Simon Winter – Cape Town Surfriders

4th – Kyra Bennie – Cape Winelands

Emslie’s 17.17 heat total was an emphatic way to secure the national crown, adding another prestigious South African title to Buffalo City Surfriders’ Championship campaign.

Joshua Myburgh Named Surfer of the Contest

Despite narrowly missing the Open Men’s title, Joshua Myburgh was recognised for the exceptional standard of surfing he maintained throughout the entire Championship and was awarded the prestigious Surfer of the Contest award.

Myburgh was a standout from the opening rounds through to Finals Day, demonstrating remarkable consistency across changing conditions and two different competition venues.

His performance in the final — including an excellent 8.07 ride and a 15.50 heat total — provided another example of the high standard he maintained throughout the event.

It was Myburgh’s consistency across the entire Championship, rather than any single result, that ultimately earned him the Surfer of the Contest honour.

The award carried additional significance this year following the unfortunate theft of the historic Barry Wallons Trophy, traditionally associated with the Surfer of the Contest award.

Determined to ensure the tradition continued, Buffalo City Surfriders generously donated a new trophy for the award.

Surfing South Africa extends its sincere appreciation to Buffalo City Surfriders for this thoughtful gesture and for ensuring that this special Championship tradition could continue at the milestone 60th edition.

Cape Town Surfriders Crowned South African Team Champions

The individual performances contributed towards an exciting District team battle, with Cape Town Surfriders ultimately emerging as the 2026 South African Team Champions.

The Host District accumulated an impressive 30,580 points to secure the national team title on home soil.

Buffalo City Surfriders mounted a strong challenge throughout the Championships and finished second with 28,510 points, while Cape Winelands completed the podium in third with 25,270 points.

Nelson Mandela Bay Surfriders finished fourth, followed by Ugu Surfriders, eThekwini Surfriders and iLembe Surfriders.

2026 Final District Team Standings

1st – Cape Town Surfriders – 30,580 points

2nd – Buffalo City Surfriders – 28,510 points

3rd – Cape Winelands – 25,270 points

4th – Nelson Mandela Bay Surfriders – 21,910 points

5th – Ugu Surfriders – 17,580 points

6th – eThekwini Surfriders – 7,960 points

7th – iLembe Surfriders – 4,840 points

The final standings highlighted the importance of depth within each District squad, with every heat progression and placing contributing towards the overall team result.

For Cape Town Surfriders, claiming the national team title while simultaneously carrying the responsibility of Host District made the achievement particularly memorable.

Officials and Team Managers Show There’s Still Plenty of Talent Behind the Scenes

Just before the Championship Finals got underway at Long Beach, the focus briefly shifted from the country’s top Open surfers to some very familiar faces from behind the scenes, as 12 District team managers, coaches and event officials took to the water for the Officials and Managers Expression Session.

The light-hearted session brought together an impressive cross-section of the people responsible for helping deliver the South African Championships. Taking to the water were Craig Johnson, Cape Town Surfriders Chairperson and Team Manager; Avuyile Ndamase, eThekwini Surfriders Team Manager; Avro Johnson, SSA Head Judge and Technical Judges Committee Member; Dillon Fernandez, SSA Judge; Tarryn King, SSA Commentator and multiple National Champion; Jason Mendonca, SSA Head Priority Judge; Ceara Knight, Cape Town Surfriders Assistant Coach; Wade Botha, SSA Head Judge and Technical Judges Committee Member; Aimee Du Preez, Nelson Mandela Bay Surfriders Assistant Manager; Caitlin October, SSA Judge; Kay Holt, Livestream Commentator and multiple National Champion; and Marc Bennie, Cape Winelands Manager.

There may have been plenty of smiles and friendly rivalry in the water, but the session also provided a fantastic reminder of the depth of surfing talent that exists within the management and officiating structures of South African surfing.

With multiple national champions lining up alongside experienced judges, managers, coaches and officials, it didn’t take long for the competitive instincts to return.

For Tarryn King and Kay Holt, both multiple South African national champions, the Expression Session provided an opportunity to swap the commentary position for a contest vest once again. Around them, those more commonly seen judging waves, managing priority, running District teams or coaching athletes were given their own chance to perform in the excellent 3-foot Long Beach conditions.

The session was ultimately about fun, camaraderie and celebrating the people who contribute so much of their time to the sport away from the spotlight.

It also provided plenty of entertainment for the athletes and spectators on the beach and was a fitting way to build the atmosphere ahead of the Open Women’s and Men’s Finals.

Officials & Managers Expression Session Results

1st – Craig Johnson – Cape Town Surfriders Chairperson & Team Manager

2nd – Avuyile Ndamase – eThekwini Surfriders Team Manager

3rd – Avro Johnson – SSA Head Judge & Technical Judges Committee Member

4th – Dillon Fernandez – SSA Judge