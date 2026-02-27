Built to Last: In Conversation with Xcel Team Riders Noah Kahn & Levi Kolnik

In a surf industry crowded with bold claims and fast-moving trends, Xcel Wetsuits has carved out its reputation the old-fashioned way — by building products that perform when it matters most. Committed to the core and built to last, Xcel has remained focused on one simple mission: making the best wetsuits possible.

We sat down with team riders Noah Kahn and Levi Kolnik to talk about warmth, trust, and why Xcel continues to lead the pack — especially in the icy waters of Cape Town.

Levi Kolnik: “The Best of the Best”

For Levi, the relationship with Xcel goes back to childhood.

“When I was a tiny grom we couldn’t find a warm hooded suit, so my parents used to import Xcel suits from America — and since then I’ve been hooked.”

That early exposure wasn’t just about staying warm — it built long-term trust in the brand.

“Xcel is a core brand. The quality of the suits is incredibly high. They produce the warmest suits and their Comp Series wetsuits have good stretch, while remaining warm — everything you look for in a wetsuit. In my experience with wetsuits (and I have used many different brands) Xcel have always come out on top.”

Balancing warmth and flexibility is no easy task. Many wetsuits sacrifice one for the other. Levi believes Xcel has mastered both.

“I believe Xcel have stayed competitive by concentrating on what they do best — making the best of the best wetsuits.”

And in Cape Town, that focus isn’t optional — it’s necessary.

“I’m proud to have the Xcel sticker on the nose. Xcel have by far the warmest wetsuits that I’ve ever worn and for some of the places we surf in Cape Town that is seriously necessary.”

From long sessions in icy Atlantic

swells to freezing jet ski days:

“For the freezing days on the jet ski I have my Xcel Water Repellent Jacket which is so kiff! So when it comes to the ocean Xcel is the best — it makes me happy repping a brand that has me covered.”

Noah Kahn: “Small, Sturdy and Strong”

For Noah, what stands out most is the people behind the product.

“Family run. While in Hawaii at the beginning of this year I felt well looked after by Xcel, which you don’t get from a lot of big corporates — they even organised for me to go shark diving! It’s like a solid family. Small, sturdy and strong!”

That family ethos translates directly into the product itself.

“Actually being ‘warm and flexible’ in the water around home. All wetsuit companies claim it, but after testing, I know that it’s not always the case.”

Cape Town’s waters are notoriously cold. Without the right equipment, sessions get cut short.

“In Cape Town if you don’t have a good suit, you will end up surfing less.”

At its core, Noah believes Xcel’s success comes down to simplicity and fundamentals.

“They are really good at the fundamentals. At the end of the day all surfers need from a wetsuit is warmth. So I think keeping a strong focus on that, and remaining core, has helped them stay trustworthy and reliable.”

Committed to the Core

In an era where marketing can sometimes outweigh substance, Xcel’s philosophy is refreshingly straightforward: focus on performance, build durable gear, and stay true to surfing’s roots.

For Levi and Noah, representing Xcel isn’t about hype — it’s about reliability. It’s about knowing that when the wind is howling and the Atlantic is icy, their wetsuits will do exactly what they’re designed to do.

Because when your environment demands the best, there’s no room for compromise.

Warmth. Flexibility. Durability.

That’s not just a tagline — it’s the reason Xcel continues to lead from the core.

Paid partnership with Karma