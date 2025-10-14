Buffalo City Surfriders Claim Victory at 2025 Sea Harvest SA Junior Surfing Champs

Nelson Mandela Bay wins Spirit Award • Rory Dace and Anastasia Venter take top honours in U18 divisions

Lower Point, Jeffreys Bay – After five days of near-perfect waves and world-class surfing, Buffalo City Surfriders have claimed the team title at the 2025 Sea Harvest SA Junior Surfing Championships, presented by SMTH Shapes and supported by Reef Wetsuits and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

With consistent surf rolling through the event window and light offshore winds greeting competitors each morning, the country’s best young surfers were treated to an unforgettable week at Lower Point, Jeffreys Bay — renowned for its long, flawless walls and sand-bottom perfection.

From the opening heats to the finals, the standard of surfing was exceptional. Competitors showcased powerful turns, stylish rail work, and fearless performances that demonstrated the strength of South Africa’s junior talent.

An Electric Atmosphere at Lower Point

The beach buzzed with colour, energy, and camaraderie as teams from across South Africa filled the dunes with flags, chants, and endless enthusiasm. The combination of fierce competition and shared stoke highlighted why this event remains the highlight of the junior surfing calendar.

Buffalo City’s consistency across all divisions earned them the overall victory, followed closely by Cape Winelands in second and Ethekwini in third.

Spirit and Sportsmanship: Nelson Mandela Bay Surfriders

While Nelson Mandela Bay Surfriders (NMBS) narrowly missed out on a podium finish, they proudly took home the Spirit Award — celebrating their enthusiasm, sportsmanship, and unwavering support for one another. Their vibrant presence on the beach reminded everyone that surfing is as much about community and connection as it is about competition.

Individual Standouts: Dace, Venter, and Malherbe Shine

In the premier U18 divisions, Rory Dace (NMBS) and Anastasia Venter (Cape Winelands) emerged as champions.

Dace impressed with a commanding mix of power and precision.

Venter's composure and flowing style under pressure secured her well-deserved victory.

The coveted Surfer of the Event award went to Josh Malherbe (Buffalo City) for his consistency, style, and competitive maturity — embodying the true spirit of the championships.

Final Team Results

Buffalo City Cape Winelands Ethekwini Eden Ugu Cape Town Surfriders (CTS) Nelson Mandela Bay Surfriders (NMBS) Ilembe

Division Champions

U12 Boys

Ethan Schermbrucker (CTS) Lazaro de Bruyn (Eden) Leo McLeod (NMB) Judah Levendal (NMB)

U12 Girls

Ella van der Made (Ilembe) Summer Harding (NMB) Skyla Nadauld (Ugu) Adrianna Canning (ESA)

U14 Boys

Marcello Zedde (Ilembe) Valdermar Gwenin (CTS) Mayah Douglas (Eden) Finn Coates-Kolnik (CTS)

U14 Girls

Emma Schermbrucker (CTS) Charlotte Copson (CTS) Maya Malherbe (Buffalo City) Brin Jarvis (NMB)

U16 Boys

Carl Wiersma (Buffalo City) Kai Stubbs (CTS) Asbjorn Gwenin (CTS) Ben Esterhuyse (CTS)

U16 Girls

Emily Jenkinson (CTS) Leah Lepront (ESA) Camilla Heuer (Buffalo City) Maxine Kauffman (Ilembe)

U18 Boys

Rory Dace (NMB) Cooper Smith (Cape Winelands) Jack Erlank (NMB) Josh Malherbe (Buffalo City)

U18 Girls

Anastasia Venter (Cape Winelands) Remi Fourie (Buffalo City) Lily Heny (Buffalo City) Gabbi Herbst (ESA)

A Season to Remember

The 2025 Sea Harvest SA Junior Surfing Championships wrapped up a standout season for South Africa’s junior surfers — a year marked by grit, style, and stellar waves. With a new generation rising fast, the depth of local talent has never looked stronger.