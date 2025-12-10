Brendon Gibbens ‘Cowabunga’ Just dropped! A Must Watch.

Beeg just unleashed his new surf edit Cowabunga. The project is a high-energy showcase of Beeg’s current hot streak, every clip feels hand-picked to impress, packed with heaving tubes, explosive airs, and the confident flow he’s become known for. Beeg’s in rare form right now, threading tubes that barely look make-able and still finding time to loft a few dreamy rotations into the wind.

But Cowabunga isn’t just about the hammers. The film weaves in some buttery-smooth Cape visuals—golden-hour lineups and empty stretches of coastline. It’s the kind of edit that reminds you why we chase waves in the first place.

Beeg’s clearly on a heater, and Cowabunga captures that momentum perfectly. If you’re looking for a dose of pure surf energy, this one’s mandatory viewing. Grab a coffee, throw it on full screen, and enjoy.